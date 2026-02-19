International Business University Opens Doors to Its New Campus in Toronto

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - International Business University (IBU) today opened its new Toronto campus at 655 Bay Street, a purpose-built hub designed to integrate business education, industry partnership, and in-demand skills development. The expansion reinforces IBU's commitment to preparing graduates with the practical competencies employers demand in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Ribbon Cutting for IBU's New Campus in Toronto (From Left to Right - Mr. Lorne Coe, Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Dr. Asima Vezina and Mr. Daniel Tisch) (CNW Group/International Business University)

Located in Canada's financial and commercial capital, IBU's Toronto campus positions students at the centre of a dynamic network of global corporations, leading healthcare organizations, emerging ventures, technology firms, and financial institutions. Through applied projects, employer collaborations, and capstone engagements, the campus bridges academic theory with measurable business outcomes, equipping students with capabilities for AI-driven, digitally transformed, and globally connected workplaces.

"Today marks an exciting milestone as we officially open IBU's new Toronto campus," said Dr. Asima Vezina, President and Vice-Chancellor, IBU. "Toronto is an extraordinary hub of innovation, talent, and economic activity, and we are proud to be part of this vibrant ecosystem. At IBU, our mission is clear: to educate graduates who anticipate and drive change. Our programs embed the skills employers are asking for - from AI fluency and data analytics to communication, adaptability, and ethical leadership. We work closely with industry to ensure our students have the capabilities to step confidently into the workforce and contribute from day one."

"Now more than ever, it is crucial that Ontario has a robust business workforce to attract investment and take our province's in-demand sectors to new heights," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "International Business University's new campus in Toronto will equip graduates with the world-class education and skills they need to continue driving our economy on the global stage."

"IBU's approach places students at the intersection of innovation and application," said Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chancellor of IBU and Member of the Order of Canada. "Our programs equip graduates with the competencies employers need in an era shaped by artificial intelligence, shifting trade landscapes, and rapid digital transformation. This campus strengthens our ability to shape a workforce that is ready not only for today, but for the future."

The inaugural ceremony featured remarks from Mr. Lorne Coe, Parliamentary Assistant, Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security; Mr. Daniel Tisch, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chancellor of IBU and Member of the Order of Canada; and Dr. Asima Vezina, President and Vice-Chancellor of IBU. Community leaders, academic partners, industry stakeholders, faculty, and students toured the new campus and participated in the ceremonial ribbon cutting, symbolizing a new chapter for business education in Toronto.

The Toronto campus delivers Bachelor of Commerce Honours (BCom) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs built around small cohorts, industry-engaged faculty, and structured experiential learning. Integrated employer projects, applied case collaborations, and capstone engagements ensure students graduate with demonstrable competencies, not only academic credentials. Approximately 40% of students at IBU currently participate in real-life applied projects, with a goal of increasing this to 75% with the continued expansion of industry partnerships and experiential opportunities. This approach strengthens the connection between academic learning and real-world business application, ensuring graduates are well prepared for leadership roles across sectors.

The event concluded with a networking reception that brought together government officials, industry leaders, academic partners, and members of the IBU community, underscoring the university's commitment to collaboration, partnership, and talent development.

About International Business University

International Business University (IBU) is Ontario's first independent, not-for-profit university exclusively dedicated to business education. Guided by its mission to provide accessible, affordable, and personalized learning, IBU prepares graduates to thrive in a global, purpose-driven economy.

With Centres of Excellence such as the Future Talent Research Institute and the Centre for Sustainable Business, IBU ensures its curriculum is continuously aligned with employer demands and emerging workforce needs. Through small class sizes, industry-engaged faculty, and innovative teaching methods, IBU delivers a higher education that is practical, globally relevant, and deeply connected to the real world of business.

From its foundation, IBU has integrated sustainability, innovation, and industry collaboration into every program--positioning itself as a forward-looking institution committed to shaping Canada's next generation of business leaders.

For media inquiries, please contact: Flossy Lobo, Email: [email protected]