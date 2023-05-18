Beware of the hazards of unpredictable waterways

Stay clear, stay safe this long weekend

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - With warmer temperatures drawing more people to the great outdoors, Ontario Power Generation (OPG) urges everyone to practice water safety this long weekend.

The fluctuating spring temperatures and seasonal rain fall can create hazardous conditions around waterways near hydroelectric stations and dams. Even water levels and flows that look calm can change in an instant, with little or no warning.

Quick facts

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.

Despite warnings, some people continue to disregard signs and barriers, putting themselves and first responders at risk.

OPG works with Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warnings, including laying charges.

Quote

"If you plan to spend your time around waterways this weekend or any weekend, be sure to stay clear and stay safe around hydroelectric facilities," said Paul Seguin, OPG SVP, Renewable Generation. "One bad, split-second decision could jeopardize your safety and have lasting consequences."

About OPG

As one of North America's largest, most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario and the US. OPG and its family of companies are leading the development of new clean technologies, refurbishment of existing assets, and electrification initiatives to power the growing demand of a clean economy for decades to come.

Learn more about how the company is advancing these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships, and strong communities by reading OPG's Climate Change Plan , Reconciliation Action Plan , and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy .

