TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, is warning consumers not to do business with Donald Newton Mason (Mason), Mason Built Financial Inc., Mason Built Financials and 1000111224 Ontario Inc. as they are not licensed to conduct mortgage brokering business in Ontario.

There are potential risks if you obtain mortgage brokering products from or arranged through Mason, Mason Built Financial Inc., Mason Built Financials and 1000111224 Ontario Inc.

Consumers have fewer protections under the law if obtaining mortgages from unlicensed individuals and/or entities. In addition, unlicensed individuals may not fully understand mortgage products; and may recommend a product that doesn't meet your needs.

Mason, Mason Built Financial Inc., Mason Built Financials and 1000111224 Ontario Inc. are reportedly soliciting business by contacting consumers either in person, or by phone and/or email.

It has been reported that Mason, Mason Built Financial Inc., Mason Built Financials and 1000111224 Ontario Inc. pose as mortgage experts and/or investors in Ontario and urge consumers, including seniors, to downsize and invest the proceed of their sales with Mason, and/or Mason Built Financial Inc., and/or Mason Built Financials and/or 1000111224 Ontario Inc.

Mason appears to be using the following contact information:

Addresses: Durham Financial Centre, Suite 300, 1465 Pickering Parkway, Pickering, ON , L1V 7G7 and/or 870 Taunton Rd W. Unit #1a Oshawa, ON L1L 0P1 and/or 2235 Sheppard Avenue East, Suite 1200, Toronto, ON M2J 2B5

, L1V 7G7 and/or 870 Taunton Rd W. Unit #1a L1L 0P1 and/or 2235 Sheppard Avenue East, Suite 1200, M2J 2B5 Phone numbers: 1-844-790-1253 and/or 647-767-6451

Emails: [email protected] and/or [email protected] and/or [email protected] , [email protected]

If you believe you may have been a victim of fraud involving these parties, please contact your local police department.

For reference, all individuals wishing to deal and/or trade in mortgages in Ontario, must be licensed by FSRA.

A FSRA licence demonstrates that individuals and entities have met rigorous professional standards, including continuing education requirements.

This helps ensure that mortgage professionals have the skills needed to protect consumers and can recommend products that are suitable for you and your family.

FSRA licenses mortgage brokerages, brokers and agents to safeguard public confidence and trust in Ontario's financial services. Consumers are encouraged to check the public registry to ensure they are working with a licensed mortgage broker, agent, brokerage or administrator.

Learn more:

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for everyone.

Learn more at www.fsrao.ca

For public inquiries, please email [email protected]

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario