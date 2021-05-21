Beware of fraudulent representations by Impero Solutions Limited

MONTRÉAL, May 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) cautions Québec consumers about the fraudulent representations made by Impero Solutions Limited.

On the website www.impero.solutions, Impero Solutions Limited purports to be a "leading global investment company that manages multiple asset classes." The website also states that Impero Solutions Limited was incorporated in Canada and "operates following the rules and laws of Canada." An address in Montréal (Québec, Canada) is indicated as the location of its head office.

The AMF wishes to clarify that Impero Solutions Limited is not registered with the AMF.

The AMF urges Québec consumers to be very cautious when thinking about investing with companies that solicit them on-line. There is limited recourse against such companies and their executives when they operate outside Canada, which is often the case.

The AMF recommends that Québec consumers perform the following checks and steps before investing through an individual or firm that solicits them:

Check the Register of firms and individuals authorized to practise or contact the AMF Information Centre to find out whether the individual or firm involved is duly registered with the AMF

Call the firm or individual at the telephone number appearing in the Register to find out whether the offer that has been made is valid

Never share personal information or make any payment before performing these checks

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

Information :

Media only:

Sylvain Théberge: 514-940-2176

Information Centre:

Québec City: 418-525-0337

Montréal: 514-395-0337

Toll-free: 1-877-525-0337

Website: www.lautorite.qc.ca

Twitter: @lautorite

LinkedIn: Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec)

SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers

Related Links

http://www.lautorite.qc.ca/

