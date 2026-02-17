Betty Casino Announces New Partnerships With Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts

Betty Strengthens Presence in Toronto Sports With New Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts Partnerships

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Betty today announced new sports partnerships with Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts , creating more opportunities for game-day fun in Ontario. These collaborations will bring new in-game interactive fan experiences, concourse activations and chances to win prizes.

What's Coming This Season

As an official online casino partner, Betty will activate across key touchpoints throughout the season, including in-venue presence and fan-focused moments online. The Toronto FC partnership launches February 21 with the start of the MLS season, while the Toronto Argonauts partnership begins May 23 with a pre-season game in Hamilton.

Built on Local Pride

Betty's partnerships bring Toronto together through moments of exhilaration. From matchday excitement at BMO Field to online celebrations, the game-day experience will extend beyond the final whistle.

"For fans, this partnership means more ways to engage with the teams they love and trust," said Dikla Revach, Chief Growth Officer at Betty. "We're creating experiences that are exciting, rooted in the city, and most importantly, fun."

A Growing Toronto Sports Portfolio

Betty's growing lineup of Toronto sports collaborations highlights its commitment to responsible, entertaining, and community-driven experiences for Ontario players. Fans can follow Betty's channels for updates, announcements, and chances to win throughout the season.

Committed to Responsible Play

Throughout the partnership, responsible gaming practices will be prioritized in all programming. Engagement strategies will adhere to Ontario's iGaming regulatory standards and emphasize safe, age-appropriate fan interactions.

About Betty

Betty is an Ontario-licensed online casino built around entertainment, trust, and transparency. Focused on creating a better player experience in a safe and welcoming environment, Betty is redefining what it means to game online in Canada.

SOURCE Betty Gaming CA Ltd.

Media Contact: Natalie Banaszak, [email protected], 416-892-9607