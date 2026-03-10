Betty acquires Kirkland Lake Bingo Hall, unlocking millions in charitable funding for communities in Northern Ontario

Acquisition launches Betty into regulated iBingo, preserves local jobs, and keeps a beloved community institution thriving.

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Betty Gaming CA Ltd. has acquired the Kirkland Lake Bingo Hall to support its movement into regulated iBingo. For Betty, the acquisition marks a strategic expansion of its online offering through iBingo. Owning a long-standing, community-rooted bingo hall enables the company to operate within Ontario's regulated charitable bingo framework and grow the charitable funding that flows back into local communities. Through this framework, a portion of all Betty iGaming revenue in Ontario will contribute to charitable funding.

Betty Gaming - iBingo (CNW Group/Betty Gaming CA Ltd.)

The transaction closed late 2025 and Kirkland Lake Bingo will continue to operate under its existing name, with all current employees retained.

"This acquisition is a strategic step as we launch our iBingo offering in Ontario," said Chavdar Dimitrov, CEO, Betty. "We're excited to be innovating in a regulated space in a way that lets our growth translate into meaningful charitable funding for local communities."

Charitable Support Through Regulated Bingo

Under Ontario's regulated charitable gaming framework, a percentage of Betty's total online gaming revenue will be directed to Kirkland and Area Bingo Association licensed charities.

This means that revenue generated from Betty's broader iGaming operations, not solely iBingo, contributes to charitable funding under the provincial model. Proceeds generated through Betty's charitable gaming will be distributed locally in Kirkland Lake, supporting community organizations across health, youth, service, and recreational sectors.

Charitable bingo has long provided a stable funding source for approved organizations across the province. With the launch of Betty's iBingo offering in Ontario, the company expects the charitable funding associated with the Kirkland Lake operation to increase over time, expanding support for Northern Ontario communities.

A community-first acquisition

Kirkland Lake Bingo has been part of the community since 1998, serving as both a social gathering place and a charitable engine for local organizations. That role will continue under Betty's ownership.

The hall currently employs four staff members, all of whom remain in place following the acquisition. Betty has committed to keeping the hall open and investing in upgrades to its technology and facilities, while continuing to work with local suppliers and service providers.

"This is a long-term investment in the Kirkland Lake community," said Dimitrov. "It's about keeping a community institution open, supporting local charities, and making sure bingo remains relevant and accessible for the next generation of players."

About Betty

Betty is an Ontario-licensed online casino built around entertainment, trust, and transparency. With a focus on delivering a safe, welcoming, and engaging player experience, Betty is redefining what it means to game online in Canada.

For more information, visit www.betty.ca

Participants must be 19 years or older. Please gamble responsibly. Betty Gaming operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario.

About Kirkland Lake Bingo

Kirkland Lake Bingo has been serving the Kirkland Lake community since 1998. Operating under Ontario's charitable gaming system, the hall supports a wide range of local organizations while providing a welcoming, community-focused bingo experience for players of all ages.

About iBingo

iBingo is an online, real-time bingo format where players compete directly against each other rather than just against the house/platform

