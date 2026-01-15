Ontario Player Wins Record-Breaking $2.16M Jackpot on Betty.ca

Win Marks Largest Online Casino Jackpot in Ontario Since Market Regulation

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - An Ontario player has made history after triggering a Maple Moolah Progressive Jackpot worth $2,162,686.68 on Betty.ca -- the largest jackpot ever awarded on the platform and the biggest online casino jackpot reported in Ontario since the regulated market launched in 2022.

The record-setting win occurred on January 5, 2026, during regular gameplay on the slot game King of Alexandria™, with a $0.50 bet. As with all progressive jackpots, the outcome was entirely random and occurred unexpectedly during play.

A Milestone Moment for Progressive Jackpots in Ontario

Progressive jackpots like Maple Moolah grow incrementally over time and are awarded when specific random conditions are met. These rare outcomes are a defining feature of progressive games, making each jackpot trigger a notable moment within online casino entertainment.

"This record win reinforces Betty's commitment to offering a premium entertainment environment through its progressive jackpot games," said Deyan Valtchev, Chief Revenue Officer of Betty. "The jackpot was won during regular gameplay on a 50-cent bet, illustrating the broad appeal of our progressive jackpot portfolio."

Betty operates under an agreement with iGaming Ontario and adheres to all applicable standards related to responsible gambling, player verification, and game integrity.

About King of Alexandria™

Set in ancient Egypt, King of Alexandria™ combines classic slot mechanics with modern features, including bi-directional paylines, expanding wild re-spins, and a Wheel Bonus offering guaranteed jackpots, including the Mega top prize.

About Betty

Betty is an Ontario-licensed online casino built around entertainment, trust, and transparency. With a focus on delivering a safe, welcoming, and engaging player experience, Betty is redefining what it means to game online in Canada.

For more information, visit www.betty.ca

Participants must be 19 years or older. Please gamble responsibly. Betty Gaming operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario.

SOURCE Betty Gaming CA Ltd.

