Purina Donates $75,000 to Women's Shelters Canada to Keep Pets and People Safely Together While Escaping Domestic Abuse

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Pets and their owners share an unbreakable bond, but the lack of pet-friendly housing options for domestic violence victims often leaves them with a heartbreaking decision – to endure abuse in order to stay with their beloved pet, or to leave the pet behind. Nestlé Purina PetCare Canada believes that this is a decision no pet owner should ever have to make, which is why they're partnering with Women's Shelters Canada for the Purple Leash Project. A new initiative to Canada, this project directly enables more domestic violence shelters across Canada to become pet-friendly, so victims can escape with their pets and begin their healing journeys together as survivors.

Today, as few as 13% of Canadian domestic violence shelters accept pets, and Purina wants to change that. As pet people, Purina knows that pets offer love, consistency, and a reason to keep going. To mark Purple Leash Project's arrival in Canada, Purina committed $75,000 to Women's Shelters Canada, which will enhance shelters that are already pet-friendly by adding accessible grooming stations, designated inside/outside pet spaces, ramps, air filtration, and more.

Purina Donates $75,000 to Women's Shelters Canada to Keep Pets and People Safely Together While Escaping Domestic Abuse Post this

"At Purina, we recognize that pets are like family, and when families are in crisis, they shouldn't have to make the heartbreaking decision to leave their pets behind," said Lorie Westhoff, Senior Director, Public Relations at Nestlé Purina. "Through the Purple Leash Project, we hope to make a lasting impact by helping more shelters welcome pets, making it possible for families to stay whole during the toughest times and creating safe spaces for pets and people to heal together."

It's common for survivors of abuse who are thinking of escaping to delay leaving or choose to stay, because they don't want to abandon the animal and/or leave their beloved pet with the abuser. The Purple Leash Project aims to offer more resources for domestic violence survivors with pets, so that a beloved pet is never again an obstacle to leaving – instead, the leash comes to represent a lifeline that leads to a brighter future together. The Purple Leash is a visible symbol of an invisible struggle for domestic violence victims and their pets – purple representing domestic violence awareness and the leash symbolizing the unbreakable bond between pets and their owners.

"We're proud that together with Purina Canada, we'll be able to break down one more barrier for survivors seeking refuge," said Anuradha Dugal, Executive Director of Women's Shelters Canada. "The bond between a person and their pet is often a lifeline during times of crisis and trauma, and thanks to Purina's commitment, more families can access a true safe haven for healing together."

To learn more about the Purple Leash Project, visit www.purina.ca/purple-leash-project. If you or someone you know is experiencing violence, you can find your nearest women's shelter and its crisis line on www.sheltersafe.ca.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.ca or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Women's Shelters Canada

Women's Shelters Canada (WSC) brings together 16 provincial and territorial shelter organizations and supports more than 620 shelters across the country for women and children fleeing violence. They are a national, collaborative voice for systemic change with the goal of ending violence against women, children, and gender-diverse individuals through an intersectional feminist framework. Shelters support women and children fleeing violence. WSC supports the shelters. You can read more about their vision, mission, and core values on their website.

SOURCE Nestlé Purina

Media Contact: Natalie Banaszak, PRAXIS Public Relations, 416-892-9607, [email protected]