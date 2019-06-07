Better-quality trails for an enhanced snowmobiling experience in the Chaudière-Appalaches region

The Government of Canada awards a total of over $530,000 in funding to snowmobile clubs Club Motoneige des Etchemins, Club Moto-Neige Panet, Club motoneige Beauce-Frontenac and Club Auto‑Neige Ville‑Marie

LÉVIS, QC, June 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Snowmobile clubs Club Motoneige des Etchemins, Club Moto-Neige Panet Inc., Club motoneige Beauce-Frontenac Inc. and Club Auto-Neige Ville-Marie share the maintenance of 667 kilometres of snowmobile trails in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions has provided these organizations with a total of $532,665 in non-repayable contributions to allow them to improve the quality of the trails and paths and continue ensuring the safety of the winter sport enthusiasts who use them. With the help of this funding, they will be able to purchase snow-grooming machines and new generation equipment.

These contributions were announced today by Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development. The Government of Canada assistance will help ensure the quality and sustainability of the trails maintained by the four clubs. Besides improving the experience for snowmobilers, this support for the development of winter tourism in the Chaudière-Appalaches region will also help create more good middle-class jobs and boost economic growth in the surrounding communities.

The funding was provided under the Winter Tourism Initiative, part of CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This initiative supports the acquisition of snowmobile and cross-country ski trail maintenance equipment. With a budget of $10 million, the initiative aims to increase the regional benefits generated by tourists from outside Quebec. It is part of the Inclusive Growth in all Regions pillar of the Federal Strategy on Innovation and Growth for the Quebec Regions announced in November 2018.

A non-profit organization, the Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec (FCMQ) oversees the development and promotion of safe snowmobiling. The 200 snowmobile clubs affiliated with the FCMQ maintain over 34,000 kilometres of trails across Quebec.

The Government of Canada wholeheartedly supports recreational, cultural and sports projects that have a positive impact on tourism and the local economy; that further showcase the incomparable assets all around us; and which resonate well beyond the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Quotes

"Winter tourism contributes significantly to the economic vitality of the Chaudière-Appalaches region, and snowmobiling attracts enthusiasts, not only from the region but from around the world. Better quality trails will help enhance the visibility of the region and its reputation as a destination of choice."

Rémi Massé, MP for Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"Tourism is a very important area of activity for the regions of Quebec, and the Government of Canada is working hard to make it profitable for everyone. There is no doubt that the Winter Tourism Initiative will create jobs and generate wealth for the regions, while helping to showcase all of Quebec's communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is an economic driver in all our communities. Winter tourism helps stimulate the local economy by revitalizing the region during the coldest months and ensuring a year-round influx of visitors. Our government is proud to promote initiatives that contribute to the economic development of communities and support good middle-class jobs."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, MP for Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Snowmobiling generates over $3 billion annually in economic benefits for Quebec. This major industry, tirelessly run by thousands of volunteers, is appreciative of CED's financial assistance which, through the Winter Tourism Initiative, will help rejuvenate the fleet of maintenance equipment for the largest network of snowmobile trails in the world."

Mario Gagnon, President of the Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec

Quick facts

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Led by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, the Federal Strategy on Innovation and Growth for the Quebec Regions prioritizes Government of Canada actions aimed at fostering the adoption and development of innovative practices and ensuring inclusive growth in all regions of Quebec. In doing so, the Strategy helps create sustainable, well-paying jobs.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

Related product

For more information about the projects, please refer to the related backgrounder.

Backgrounder

Proponent Contribution — Investments – Project Description Club Motoneige des Etchemins Non-repayable contribution of $186,000 out of a total investment of $310,000 The project involves purchasing a new groomer to replace a unit that has become obsolete. The Club Motoneige des Etchemins is a non-profit organization (NPO) incorporated in 2008 and is a member of the Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec (FCMQ). The club owns four groomers and maintains 158 km of trails, 128 km of which are Trans-Québec and trans-regional trails. The Club has 425 members and relies on their commitment and that of its 30 volunteers for maintaining and ensuring the safety of the trails that it is responsible for. Club Moto-Neige Panet Inc. Non-repayable contribution of $183,240 out of a total investment of $305,400 The project involves purchasing a new groomer to replace a unit that has become obsolete. The Club Moto-Neige Panet is an NPO incorporated in 1970, and is a member of the FCMQ. The club owns one groomer and maintains 109 km of trails, 86 km of which are Trans-Québec and trans-regional trails. The Club relies on the commitment of its 185 members and its six volunteer directors for maintaining and ensuring the safety of the section of trails under its responsibility, which are used by Canadian (Quebec and Ontario), US and European snowmobilers. Club Motoneige Beauce-Frontenac Inc. Non-repayable contribution of $150,950 out of a total investment of $301,900 The project involves purchasing a new groomer to replace a unit that has become obsolete. The Club Motoneige Beauce-Frontenac is an NPO incorporated in 1970 and is a member of the FCMQ. The club owns four groomers and maintains 320 km of trails, 213 km of which are Trans-Québec and trans-regional trails. The Club has 1,100 members and relies on their commitment and that of its 14 volunteers and 12 seasonal employees for maintaining and ensuring the safety of the trails that it is responsible for. Club Auto-Neige Ville-Marie Non-repayable contribution of $12,475 out of a total investment of $24,950 The project involves purchasing a new groomer to replace a unit that has become obsolete. The Club Auto-Neige Ville-Marie is an NPO incorporated in 1970 and is a member of the FCMQ. It owns one groomer and maintains 80 km of snowmobile trails, 51 km of which are part of the Trans-Québec and trans-regional network. The Club has 767 members and relies on the commitment its members and its 11 volunteers for maintaining and ensuring the safety of the section of trails under its responsibility. Summary Number of projects: 4 CED's contributions: $532,665 Total investments generated by these projects: $942,250

