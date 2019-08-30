Better healthcare and wellness for vulnerable populations in Yellowknife

YELLOWKNIFE, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in community infrastructure is essential to ensuring Canadian families have access to modern reliable services that improve their quality of life and position communities for growth. The governments of Canada and Northwest Territories recognize that strategic investments in community infrastructure play a key role in supporting dynamic communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honorable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services, announced funding to support the construction of a new healthcare and wellness facility in Yellowknife.

Once completed, vulnerable populations will benefit from better healthcare and temporary shelter. These services will also provide culturally sensitive and traditional approaches to Indigenous healing and wellness.

The Government of Canada is investing over $5.2 million in this project under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Northwest Territories is contributing over $1.7 million to the project.

Quotes

"Our communities deserve modern infrastructure that allow residents and businesses to thrive. The construction of a new healthcare and wellness facility help lay the foundation for future opportunities in the Yellowknife and will contribute to long-term sustainability of its population."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honorable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of the Northwest Territories is committed to finding ways to improve the way we provide services to vulnerable populations. Investing in the construction of a new healthcare and wellness facility is one way that we will improve access to services for hard to reach populations and support our goal of best health, best care for a better future."

Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services, Government of the Northwest Territories

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories. $4 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Associated links

Investing in Canada plan project map: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Northwest Territories: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca//investments-2002-investissements/nt-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Public Affairs and Communications, Department of Infrastructure, Government of the Northwest Territories, 867-767-9082 ext. 32025, INF_Communications@gov.nt.ca, @GNWT_INF, Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

