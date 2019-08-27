Better drinking water and wastewater systems coming to multiple BC communities

WEST VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and British Columbia are investing in modern reliable water services to build healthy sustainable communities where families can thrive today and for years to come.

Today, Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Sheila Malcolmson, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Nanaimo, on behalf of the Honourable Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced funding for 15 projects to improve drinking water and wastewater services for residents across British Columbia.

Six projects will help protect the health of residents by improving access to safe and reliable drinking water in small communities, including First Nations communities, in some cases resolving current drinking water advisories and reducing the likelihood of future ones.

Nine projects will support new and upgraded wastewater systems to meet regulatory standards, modernize services and support growing communities. By reducing pollutants and improving overall environmental performance, the new and upgraded systems will also help protect waterways and ecosystems for future generations.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $100 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream – Environmental Quality program of the Investing in Canada plan and the Small Communities Fund of the New Building Canada Fund. The Government of British Columbia is contributing nearly $80 million and the municipalities are contributing more than $60 million to these projects.

Quotes

"Modern efficient water infrastructure is essential to ensuring Canadians' health and well-being. These essential projects are key to ensuring that all BC residents have access to safe and reliable drinking water, whether they live in a large city or a remote community. These projects also reflect our commitment to protecting our ecosystems and fostering sustainable economic growth that will ensure our children and grandchildren can enjoy British Columbia's beautiful waterways and coastlines for years to come."

Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Through this landmark investment in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, we are helping to deliver the services people count on, while helping to keep our communities and environment healthy. The Province is working in partnership with the federal government to invest in critical infrastructure for communities in a way that works for the people that live in these communities while building a healthy, green future for all British Columbians."

Sheila Malcolmson, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Nanaimo, on behalf of the Honourable Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Black Tusk Village was established by the Province to house residents forced to relocate because their community was built in a geo-hazard area. Replacement of the aging wastewater treatment facility is a priority for this community and this funding supports a project that provides a sustainable solution with long-term economic, social and environmental benefits. We are grateful for this support from the federal and provincial governments; without it, a project of this scope would be too cost prohibitive to undertake."

Tony Rainbow, Squamish-Lillooet Regional District Board Chair and Electoral Area D Director

"This investment into wastewater treatment in Tofino—the largest infrastructure investment in the municipality's history—enables us to truly meet our responsibilities as citizens of the Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, an incredible region that provides the foundation of our local economies and healthy communities. It simply could not have happened without partnership among all levels of government and our joint commitment to respect and protect British Columbia's beautiful natural environment."

Josie Osborne, Mayor of Tofino

Quick facts

In 2018, the Canadian and British Columbian governments committed up to $243 million towards an initial intake of the Green Infrastructure-Environmental Quality program to support cost-sharing of infrastructure projects in communities across the province.

towards an initial intake of the Green Infrastructure-Environmental Quality program to support cost-sharing of infrastructure projects in communities across the province. Under the Environmental Quality program, federal and provincial funding covers up to 73.33% of eligible project costs, and up to 90% for off-reserve Indigenous projects; the remaining funding is the responsibility of the community.

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Backgrounder

Better drinking water and wastewater systems coming to multiple BC communities

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan and New Building Canada Fund will support water and wastewater infrastructure improvements in 15 British Columbia communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $100 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of British Columbia is contributing almost $80 million and the municipalities are contributing more than $60 million to these projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Local Governments' Funding Secondary Wastewater Treatment and System Upgrades District of Tofino The project will construct a new wastewater treatment plant and ultra-violet disinfection for treated effluent to help improve and protect the local marine environment. This will service the District of Tofino, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, and Parks Canada. $21,963,600 $18,301,169 $14,959,231 North Okanagan Wastewater Recovery Project Township of Spallumcheen The project will construct a new wastewater treatment facility, sludge treatment system, and about 12 km of gravity and force main pump stations. This will serve existing and future residents of Swan Lake and industry in Spallumcheen, the Okanagan Indian Band, and the Regional District of North Okanagan. $13,255,148 $11,044,852 $12,600,000 Consolidated Wastewater Treatment Project City of Powell River The project will include a new consolidated wastewater treatment plant to replace three existing systems. This will provide sewage treatment well into the future for the downtown, Wildwood and Westview areas and will have capacity to serve the Tla'amin First Nation. $30,400,000 $25,330,800 $24,069,200 Wastewater Treatment Upgrading District of Clearwater The project will construct a new headworks building and increase the lagoons within the wastewater treatment system to improve treatment capacity. $988,000 $823,251 $658,749 Montrose Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades Village of Montrose The project will upgrade the existing wastewater treatment plant to increase operator feedback, improve effluence quality, and address health and safety concerns. $1,003,105 $835,837 $794,209 Potable Water Treatment and Submarine Waterline Replacement Project City of Prince Rupert The project will construct a new water treatment plant and submarine water pipeline across Fern Channel to ensure clean, safe drinking water for residents and visitors and to resolve future boil water notices. $12,058,520 $10,047,761 $8,094,597 Houpsitas Village - Community Infrastructure Renewal First Nations of Kyuquot / Checleseht First Nations The project will include two new water reservoirs, two water pump houses, a chlorine and ultraviolet water treatment facility, about 1,250m of water main, about 1,650m of sanitary sewer main, and about 900m of storm drainage infrastructure to the benefit of the Houpsitas Village, and surrounding areas. $7,122,468 $1,424,493 $1,264,664 City of Rossland Water Treatment Plant Improvements City of Rossland The project will include an upgrade to the water treatment plant's disinfection and control system, and add a backup power source for the plant. $1,026,000 $854,914 $684,086 Village of Burns Lake Water Treatment Plant Village of Burns Lake The project will include a new water treatment building and installation of two biological manganese removal filters, and chemical arsenic removal filters. This will help reduce the levels of manganese and arsenic in the water system. $1,920,000 $1,599,840 $1,280,160 Hagensborg Community Potable Water Distribution and Treatment Regional District of Central Coast The project will address the long term boil water notice and build a dual barrier water treatment system for surface sourced water. The project includes: construction of a water treatment plant; installation of filtration equipment, UV and chlorine disinfection, controls and equipment; and connection of the existing backup well to the new treatment plant. $2,064,800 $1,720,494 $1,376,706 Rural Area Twinning - Phases 2 and 3 Town of Osoyoos The project will include about 9,900 m of water main, about 2,300 m of water supply main, and about 228 water services to extend the Town's municipal drinking water system into the Southwest Sector Area. $2,308,000 $1,923,141 $1,538,859 Black Tusk Village Wastewater Integration Project Squamish-Lillooet Regional District The project consists of a new wastewater collection system in Black Tusk Village. The project includes: installation of approximately 2.3 km of force mains, installation of approximately 94 grinder lift stations, and expansion of the existing wastewater treatment plant. $2,459,200 $2,049,128 $1,639,672 Cumberland High Performance Wastewater Lagoon Upgrade Village of Cumberland The new treatment system will provide a high (tertiary) level of treatment with phosphorous removal to protect the downstream waterways of Maple Creek and the Trent River and will restore an old wetland area to enhance nature and add recreational opportunities. $3,880,000 $3,233,010 $2,586,990

The Government of Canada is investing over $880,000 towards these two projects through the Small Community Fund (SCF) from the New Building Canada Fund.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Local Governments' Funding Sinku Drive Wastewater Project Indian Government District of Sechelt The project will include 650 m of community collection sewers and a new low pressure system connecting to the existing sewer system. $673,773 $673,773 $673,774 Water Treatment Upgrade District of Wells The project will include a new filtration system and installing piping, valves and instrumentation to improve the drinking water system. $213,286 $213,286 $213,288

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia:

ttps://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/bc-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Government of British Columbia's Infrastructure program:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/funding-engagement-permits/funding-grants/investing-in-canada-infrastructure-program

