Béton Concept A.M. sets up shop in Ottawa under the name: Atwill-Morin Structure bringing with it some 20 skilled jobs and contracts that total nearly 9 million dollars

OTTAWA, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Béton Concept A.M. has set up shop in Ottawa under the name: Atwill-Morin Structure. The company brings a variety of specialized services to the Ontario market, designed to address structural degradation and deterioration caused by ground movement, exposure to the elements and other factors. We offer rapid remediation services for a variety of surfaces and structures such as building facades and parking enclosures.

Béton Concept A.M. - Atwill-Morin Structure workers are proud to contribute to the revitalization of one of the historic buildings of the Hydro-Ottawa’s Chaudière Falls Hydroelectric Complex. (CNW Group/Béton Concept A.M.)

"We are building on a strong reputation for quality of service and durability of works" says President and CEO, Nicolas Croteau. "Atwill-Morin Ontario and Atwill-Morin Structure make for an unbeatable team – whatever your needs are, together we have you covered."

Atwill-Morin Ontario was recently awarded a 6 million-dollar contract for the restoration of 40,000 square feet of parking facilities at the Lester B. Pearson building on Sussex Drive. The understated and modern-looking structure, which houses offices for Global Affairs Canada, was opened in 1973. "We are proud to be involved in this project" says Croteau. Work is to be completed in 2020.

"Providing services for the maintenance of landmarks like this one and others like it in the nation's capital and beyond, is a market we were made for and one that is destined to grow exponentially." Next on the order list is a 2.8 million-dollar project to renovate staircases for Library and Archives Canada. Atwill-Morin Structure and Atwill-Morin Ontario will be part of a team that will reinforce and beautify yet another landmark in the nation's capital.

Atwill-Morin Structure has found a home on Albert Street, not far from Parliament Hill. Ottawa and the greater Ontario market will benefit from state-of-the-art services such as structural reinforcement with the use of carbon fibre wraps. Five times lighter than steel and ten times as strong, the application is exceptionally durable and works can be performed relatively quickly.

Our enhanced presence in the Ontario market is another milestone in the impressive growth that Béton Concept A.M. has enjoyed of late. In just three years, the company has seen its annual volume increase from 3.5 million dollars to more than 22 million dollars. We now employ more than 100 people. "Solid growth on a solid base makes for a solid future."

For further information: Source: Nicolas Croteau LL. B., MBA - President and CEO, Atwill-Morin Structure and Béton Concept A.M.; Contact: Alexandre Dumas - Vice President - Corporate Communications, NATIONAL Public Relations, 514-898-4636 (cellular), 514-843-1901 (direct line), adumas@national.ca