Research published by the Infectious Diseases and Therapy journal and the British Dental Journal

PICKERING, ON, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Purdue Pharma (Canada) announces the results from two studies that independently evaluated in vitro virucidal activity of BETADINE® povidone-iodine (PVP-I). The studies found BETADINE® PVP-I killed 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, in 30 seconds or less.

Research results and conclusions

In a study conducted at Duke-NUS Medical School, BETADINE® PVP-I products were tested at various concentrations, including 0.45%, 1.0% and 10%. All tested concentrations killed 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within 30 seconds in vitro. Researchers concluded, "The broad-spectrum antimicrobial and rapid virucidal activity of PVP-I products against SARS-CoV-2 suggests its importance in infection control. As an additional protective barrier to the PPE [personal protective equipment], these products may help reduce disease transmission."1 The authors suggest applicability of the findings to the ongoing fight against COVID-19 saying, "the use of PVP-I products can augment health and hygiene measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community."1

The study, which was published in the Infectious Diseases and Therapy journal on July 8, 2020, is complemented by laboratory testing completed at the Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Center (TIDREC) at the University of Malaya, Malaysia, which also demonstrated BETADINE® PVP-I effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2, with 99.99% of the virus killed in just 15 seconds. The TIDREC research has been accepted by the British Dental Journal (BDJ) and was published as a Letter to the Editor on June 26, 2020. The BDJ is published by Springer Nature on behalf of the British Dental Association.

"These results are very exciting, and our teams at Purdue Pharma (Canada) and Avrio Health (Canada) remain passionate about supporting the health of Canadians," says David Pidduck, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Purdue Pharma (Canada). "We know that we must continue to be vigilant in stopping the spread of COVID and measures such as hand hygiene, wearing a mask, social distancing and using antiseptic products may all play an important role."

About BETADINE®

BETADINE® products have been trusted in Canada and around the world for over 60 years for the prevention and treatment of infections. In vitro and clinical studies have demonstrated that BETADINE® PVP-I products treat a broad range of viruses, fungi and bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains. PVP-I formulations have been widely used for infection control because of their broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity and established safety profile. In addition to its broad antibacterial and antifungal activity, PVP-I has demonstrated in vitro activity against a range of viruses, including SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV.

BETADINE® products marketed over-the-counter in Canada include BETADINE® SORE THROAT Gargle (PVP-I 1%), BETADINE® SORE THROAT Spray (PVP-I 0.45%) and BETADINE® Antiseptic Solution (PVP-I 10%).

BETADINE® is a registered trademark of Purdue Pharma (Canada).

About Avrio Health (Canada)

Avrio Health (Canada) is the consumer health division of Purdue Pharma (Canada). It champions improvements to quality of life through the reimagining of innovative product solutions. It has a strong portfolio of well-respected and proven effective brands, including SENOKOT® and BETADINE®.

Referenced studies

