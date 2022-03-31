Bestselling Author, CEO, Kevin Guest Urges Love on National "Love Our Children" Day

Lessons of Love from Ringo, Paul Help CEO Urge Love for All

SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- Mar. 31, 2022 – Drawing on first-hand experiences of love and respect from Ringo Starr, a best-selling author, musician and CEO is calling on others to show more love to everyone.

"April 2 is national 'Love Our Children Day' and it's a perfect reminder to show love and respect to everyone we encounter from adults to children," said Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), and author of All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony.

A few years ago, Guest was backstage before a Ringo Starr concert with a group of fans waiting to meet the world-famous Beatles' drummer.

"Other fans were nervous, and the lady next to me was hyperventilating because she was about to meet an idol – one of the Beatles," Guest said. "When Ringo arrived, I was first in line, and he smiled, gave me a big hug, and talked to me while looking directly at me. He focused on me and made me feel loved and respected, like I was important. That is a feeling I will never forget."

Years earlier, Guest saw Paul McCartney on stage for a pre-concert soundcheck and noticed that Paul went to every band and crew member, hugging them and asking how they were.

"I could tell Paul knew them personally and cared about them," he said. "Those acts of love and kindness by two of the world's most famous musicians give a remarkable lesson for us all. In this day when so much is in turmoil, we need to show love and respect for others around us."

In All the Right Reasons, Guest cites the Dorothy Principle, which puts relationships at the top of the priority list.

"People have told me the Dorothy Principle has made an instant impact on their lives," said Guest, who leads USANA globally. "I learned long ago that treating others with the utmost respect and kindness is a key to success and makes life more harmonious for everyone."

To illustrate the Dorothy Principle, Guest writes, "On a pop quiz, a college professor asked: 'What is the name of the woman who cleans this building?' and emphasized that nothing is more important than relationships.

"The class was blank but soon learned the cleaning lady's name was Dorothy, so I have dubbed that value the Dorothy Principle and have tried to put relationships first in everything I do."

At the billion-dollar USANA Health Sciences, now spread to 24 markets worldwide, Guest applies the same principle.

"I urge all of our associates domestically and internationally to treat others politely with kindness," he said. "Learn their names, acknowledge them as you pass by, and step outside of your own issues to be genuinely respectful to everyone."

Guest believes those simple patterns of behavior can make us all more civil and lift each other to higher levels of harmony in life. A famous musician agrees.

"I've never seen Kevin make a selfish decision," said country music star Collin Raye, who frequently invites Guest to play with his band on tour, including multiple times at the Grand Ole Opry. "He thinks of his family, his friends, and his associates at USANA and always tries to put others first."

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony is available on Amazon. All proceeds feed hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

