Bestpass Integrates Toll Management and Payment Technology with Thousand Islands Bridge Authority

The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority has upgraded its toll scanning and collection technology for the bridge, which crosses the Saint Lawrence River and connects Wellesley Island, N.Y., with Hill Island, Ontario. Bestpass is now able to directly process transactions and submit payments with the authority.

"With more than two million vehicles crossing the Thousand Islands Bridge each year, any step that we can take to keep traffic flowing more smoothly and ultimately provide a better experience for users is a tremendous benefit," said Robert Horr, executive director, Thousand Islands Bridge Authority. "Our relationship with Bestpass will also help us process commercial toll transactions much more efficiently."

To learn more about the Thousand Islands Bridge, visit http://www.tibridge.com/wp/.

Bestpass, which already covers nearly every toll facility in the United States, announced earlier this year that the company expanded its coverage to South Carolina through an integration with the Southern Connector Toll Road.

