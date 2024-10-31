Best Theratronics continues to violate the Canada Labour Code as strike hits six months

KANATA, ON, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Best Theratronics continues to refuse to negotiate as the ongoing strike by workers at its Kanata, ON facility hits the six-month mark on Nov. 1, 2024. Despite ongoing attempts by Unifor to resolve the dispute, including a proposal to resolve the dispute with the help of an independent arbitrator, the company refuses to negotiate or engage.

Striking Unifor Local 1541 members stand with fists raised outside their workplace. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Owner Krishnan Suthanthiran has been open with his union busting, anti-worker comments. He has given clear instructions to his lawyer, who also serves as the company lead negotiator, to refuse to negotiate and refuse to arbitrate," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"Unifor 1541 members are now six months into a strike and 19 months since their previous collective agreement expired, and this company continues to break and evade Canadian labour laws with its bad faith bargaining. Our union will continue to support our members on the picket line. We will not give up. But how long must these workers walk the picket line before action is taken to hold Best Theratronics to their legal obligations to make every effort to enter into a collective agreement?"

On June 19, 2024, Unifor filed an unfair labour practice complaint at the Canada Industrial Relations Board alleging the company's actions violated, and continues to violate, numerous provisions of the Canada Labour Code. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19 to 21, 2024.

On Sept. 20, striking workers and Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi met with federal Minister of Labour Steve MacKinnon to request assistance in holding Best Theratronics to its legal obligations. Despite the Minister's pledge to respond, striking workers have heard nothing further.

"This has been a long fight with a slow process for help," said Hashi. "It's taken too long for the government to step in to remedy the situation when one party refuses to bargain. We don't want this strike to set a precedent and allow other bad bosses to use this as an example to abuse their employees this way."

Unifor Local 1541 members went on strike May 1, 2024, after the company tabled zero wage increases over two years. Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC)-UNE Local 70369 members who are also employed at Best Theratronics began strike action on May 10.

Unifor and PSAC have voiced ongoing safety concerns about the worksite. Unifor members witnessed and documented improper transport of nuclear materials. In June, Unifor and PSAC alerted the Canadian Safety Nuclear Commission (CNSC) of their concerns of non-union, managers and scab labour working with live radioactive materials. On August 22, the CNSC conducted a surprise inspection of the site. The results of the inspection have not been publicly released and the CNSC has not been back to the site for an inspection since that time.

The CNSC recently informed Unifor it plans on performing another inspection the week of Nov. 4, but said that only specific managers, not union representatives would be allowed to participate, much to the union's disappointment.

"This has been very frustrating for the workers, the sheer length of this strike," said Steve LaBelle, Unifor Local 1541 President. "Our members have families to feed, and this has been debilitating and detrimental to their livelihoods."

Suthanthiran, who has been pegged as "Canada's worst boss," sent an email rant on the Victoria Day long weekend, painting Canadian workers as entitled and lazy.

Best Theratronics develops and manufactures external beam therapy units, self-contained blood irradiators, and cyclotrons for hospitals, medical and research facilities internationally.

Read Unifor National President Lana Payne's message about the company's union busting tactics.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Sarah McCue at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 458-3307