Best Second Citizenship and Residence Permit for Americans: Where to Relocate in Upcoming 2025 -- Expert Advice by Immigrant Invest

Following the recent 2024 US elections, many Americans are exploring relocation options through investment immigration.

VIENNA, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- To relocate to Portugal, Americans invest at least €250,000 in the country's economy. Another path to Portuguese residency is to obtain a D7 Visa. It is designed for those with a passive income of at least €820 a month. Remote workers who earn at least €3,280 a month can apply for a Digital Nomad Visa.

Golden visa programs are a dying breed in the investment migration industry. The EU countries tend to shut down their residency programs. For example, Spain plans to abolish a Golden Visa in January 2025. But US citizens still have time to apply before that date. The minimum investment is €500,000.

Another way to move to Spain is to obtain a Digital Nomad Visa. The main requirement is to work remotely and earn at least €2,646 a month.

The Malta Permanent Residence Program is an option for those who seek permanent residence. Applicants fulfill several investment conditions, all are obligatory:

Purchase or rent real estate — select either option; Pay the necessary administrative and contribution fees; Make a charitable donation; Provide proof of assets.

Caribbean countries offer Americans a stable economic and tax-friendly environment, with the added bonus of visa-free access to a substantial number of countries globally. The process of getting a second passport takes at least 6 months.

Grenada is the only country that grants citizenship by investment in a period longer than other countries — at least 8 months.

St Kitts and Nevis is a pioneer of CBI programs. The country requires a minimum investment of $250,000. Here's the minimum investment in other Caribbean countries:

Antigua and Barbuda — $230,000 ;

— ; Grenada — $235,000 ;

— ; St Lucia — $240,000 ;

— ; Dominica — $200,000 .

Most Caribbean nations don't tax dividends, interest, or royalties; non-tax residents typically only pay income tax on locally earned income.

Vanuatu citizenship by investment is another option. The country grants passports to investors in 3—4 months, and the minimum investment is $130,000.

European countries also tend to be popular among US citizens. Especially Portugal, Spain, and Malta, since they offer residence by investment.

Immigrant Invest experts consider the latest trends, including shifts in immigration policy post-election. Contact us to get tailored solutions for your goals.

CONTACT:

Igot Buglo Igor Buglo

+356 2033 0178

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333149/Immigrant_Invest_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Immigrant Invest