Immigrant Invest: which Caribbean citizenship by investment to choose

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Caribbean citizenship by investment programs attract foreigners for several reasons, including visa-free travel to 140+ countries, tax optimisation, and creating a safe haven.

A Caribbean passport by investment is obtained in at least 6 months in exchange for $200,000+ and only through the licensed agent. The most common options are a contribution to a state fund and an investment in real estate.

Antigua and Barbuda citizenship is obtained by investment of at least $230,000. Available options include:

state fund contribution — $230,000+;

real estate purchase — $300,000+;

business investments — $400,000+;

higher education contribution — $260,000+.

The higher education contribution is specifically designed for families of six or more people. This makes it the most affordable option for large families.

Dominica citizenship by investment can be obtained by contributing at least $200,000 to the Economic Diversification Fund or real estate.

Dominica has the lowest investment threshold, making it suitable for those seeking a cost-effective passport.

Grenada passport by investment requires a contribution of at least $235,000 in a state fund. Alternatively, applicants can buy real estate for $270,000+.

Citizens of Grenada enjoy visa-free travel to China and can stay there for up to 30 days. Foreigners with connections to the country, such as business or family ties, should consider Grenada citizenship.

St Kitts and Nevis citizenship is granted in exchange for investment of $250,000+. The program has three options:

state fund contribution — $250,000+;

real estate purchase — $400,000+;

investment in a Public Benefit project — $250,000+.

St Kitts and Nevis offers one of the longest-running citizenship by investment programs in the world, established in 1984. It is an excellent choice for those who prefer a time-tested reputable program with a streamlined application process.

St Lucia citizenship program. The obtain a St Lucia passport, applicants choose one of the following options:

state fund contribution — $240,000+;

infrastructure investment — $250,000+;

government bonds purchase — $300,000+;

real estate purchase — $300,000+;

business investment — $1,000,000+.

St Lucia is the only Caribbean country offering citizenship by purchasing government bonds. The government guarantees full redemption in 5 years. This option is attractive for those not wanting active involvement in managing their investment.

Immigrant Invest is a licensed agent for Caribbean investment citizenship programs. Its lawyers help select the investment option and accompany applicants throughout the entire process of acquiring Caribbean economic citizenship.

