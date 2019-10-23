Best Buy introduces Geek Squad Business Membership across Canada

Businesses that register for Geek Squad Business Membership will be able to connect with highly trained Geek Squad Agents online, over the phone, at Best Buy stores, or at their business location to get help with system setups, cloud and security support, repairs and troubleshooting. All memberships include unlimited access to 24-hour remote support.

Geek Squad, a division of Best Buy Canada Ltd., launched a pilot program for Geek Squad Business Membership last year. The pilot helped Geek Squad identify primary pain points for small business owners and to tailor this unique service to the segment.

"Canadian small businesses have been an important customer of ours for a long time and we realized that these business owners were already looking to Best Buy to support them with their tech challenges," said Mat Povse, Senior Vice-President, Retail and Geek Squad Services for Best Buy Canada. "We created Geek Squad Business Membership to better serve their needs. Faster response times and dedicated 24 hour support ensures small businesses can mitigate the impact of these issues when they arise."

Geek Squad Business Membership helps customers worry less about their technology and to focus more time on running a successful business. "It's like having your own tech support team. Our agents are available 24/7 because we understand how stressful it can be when your tech fails you at a critical time," adds Povse.

Since 2004, Geek Squad Agents have been diagnosing issues and repairing consumer electronics, appliances, and other computer-related devices for Canadians. With over 1,400 agents across the country and close to 300,000 square feet of repair space, customers have trusted Geek Squad to assist with their technology needs for over 15 years. Adding an additional channel of services for small businesses will help Geek Squad continue to provide exceptional service to all its customers based on their specific needs.

For more information about Geek Squad Business Membership, visit http://www.geeksquad.ca/businessmembership.

