This year 43%*1 of Canadian holiday shoppers will use AI to research the perfect gift, and this holiday season many of the latest gadgets will include a sprinkle of AI, from laptops and speakers to bird feeders and toothbrushes.

Though many Canadians will be waiting for key sales dates like Boxing Day, 32% plan to spread out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases over several weeks.*2 But why settle for just one shopping moment when you can enjoy incredible savings throughout the entire season? As shoppers become increasingly deliberate and more Canadians look for exclusive offers, My Best Buy account holders can look forward to even greater savings through tailored deals just for them as well as extended price protection through the holiday season.

Key Sale Dates to Bookmark

Early Black Friday Deals start on November 3 – get a jump start on the hottest tech deals.

– get a jump start on the hottest tech deals. New this year our very first Singles Day Sale starting on November 10 with 48 hours of amazing deals for everyone (no romance required).

starting on with of amazing deals for everyone (no romance required). The official Black Friday Sale kicks off on November 19 at 9:00pm PST .

kicks off on . Cyber Monday returns on December 1 with online savings on the trendiest tech.

returns on with online savings on the trendiest tech. Boxing Day kicks off on December 24 at 3:00 PST! We're continuing the Canadian tradition with blowout deals on tech favourites that shoppers across the country expect.

What Customers Can Expect: from top deals to the latest AI tech

Gamers can enjoy the season's top deals, with savings of up to $400 off on select ASUS gaming devices.

Sure, you know about smart speakers and robot vacuums, but what about the Bird Buddy Pro Solar Smart Bird Feeder? It's an AI-powered bird feeder that deposits feed to your birds. It's new and exclusive to Best Buy and a must for all the bird lovers in your life!

The Oura Ring 4 functions as a subtle sleep and fitness tracker while looking like a stylish piece of jewellery. Take advantage of the Black Friday sale to save as much as $180 on this versatile ring.

Upgrade a toothbrush for the person on your list that could benefit from the Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush. It's an AI-powered toothbrush with an interactive display that guides them to a thorough clean for every area of their mouth.

We all know someone who has the Dyson Airwrap on their wish list, and this Black Friday you can help fulfil their wish - saving up to $200 in the process. It's an ideal time to buy one and have it ready to put under the tree!

Gifting a pair of Meta AI glasses to the tech lovers, fashionistas, content creators, and travel enthusiasts in your life is sure to make you their favourite person.

Shopping at Best Buy this Holiday Season

Best Buy is closer to more Canadians than ever with over 320 locations across the country.

locations across the country. Discover more savings through My Best Buy. Don't have an account? Sign up today to see the benefits of being an account holder including an extended 60-day return window, and early access to sales and products.

Don't have an account? Sign up today to see the benefits of being an account holder including an extended 60-day return window, and early access to sales and products. The Black Friday Price Guarantee means you can shop early knowing our price deals won't go any lower, or we'll refund the difference. Any product with a "Black Friday Price Now" or "Black Friday Pricing" badge will remain at the same indicated price throughout our Black Friday Sale or on Black Friday.

means you can shop early knowing our price deals won't go any lower, or we'll refund the difference. Any product with a "Black Friday Price Now" or "Black Friday Pricing" badge will remain at the same indicated price throughout our Black Friday Sale or on Black Friday. Three easy ways to purchase: in-store, online with 2-day shipping nationally and next-day delivery in major markets, and through our Quick and Easy Store Pickup in as little as 1 hour, which is the fastest way to get your purchases. Note, Marketplace products excluded.

in-store, online with 2-day shipping nationally and next-day delivery in major markets, and through our Quick and Easy Store Pickup in as little as 1 hour, which is the fastest way to get your purchases. The Extended Returns policy lets you shop early and return items later if needed.

policy lets you shop early and return items later if needed. The Best Buy App: Download the app to save your favourite items and keep all receipts in one place, whether purchased in-store or online. Remember to enable notifications so you don't miss any deals.

Shop these early Black Friday deals and more on BestBuy.ca. If you're in need of a little gifting inspiration, our Holiday Gift Guide launches November 3 on BestBuy.ca to help customers browse the many incredible deals to be had this holiday season.

