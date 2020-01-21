Best Buy Canada's School Tech Grant program awards more than $110,000 to secondary schools across Canada

15 schools to receive grants for new computers and digital devices to inspire, motivate and empower students through new tech skills

Announcement Highlights:

From more than 260 applicants, 15 secondary schools across Canada have been awarded cash grants of up to $10,000 each from Best Buy Canada

have been awarded cash grants of up to each from Best Buy Canada Recipients will use grants to integrate technology into the classroom, empowering students to make a difference in their community and gain skills needed for post-secondary education

BURNABY, BC, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Best Buy Canada is proud to kick off 2020 by supporting 15 schools across the country with their technology goals. A total of $117,877 will be donated to the schools through Best Buy Canada's School Tech Grant Program. Through these grants, students will be able to access the latest technology to help them follow their passions, learn new skills and prepare for post-secondary education.

"In Canada we are lucky to have so many motivated students who want to use technology to enhance their lives," said Karen Arsenault, Best Buy Canada's Community Investment Manager. "With the latest tech in their hands, students will be able to take on new projects and set goals that they're passionate about. Through their own hard work and the guidance of their teachers, they will be able to build a foundation of tech skills that will prepare them for their future."

The 15 schools receiving a Best Buy School Tech Grant are:

General Grants:

École Antoine de Saint Exupéry – Montreal, QC

Gudangaay Tlaats'gaa Naay Secondary School – Masset, BC

Guildford Park Secondary – Surrey, BC

Learning Alternatives – Nanaimo, BC

Queen Elizabeth High School – Foxtrap, NL

– Saskatchewan Alternate Format Materials Library – Saskatoon, SK

Winston Churchill High School – Lethbridge, AB

STEM Grants

Buffalo Trail Public Schools – Wainwright, AB

Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School – Thunder Bay, ON

– École F.H. Collins Secondary School – Whitehorse, YT

École Paul Kane High School – St. Albert, AB

– École Secondaire Massey-Vanier – Cowansville, QC

– Grand Forks Secondary – Grand Forks, BC

Riverdale Collegiate Institute – Toronto, ON

Ste. Anne Collegiate – Ste. Anne, MB

Best Buy's School Tech Grants program offers support in two ways:

General Tech Grants are designed to help improve or integrate technology in classrooms to advance student learning. This could include new technologies for libraries, special needs classrooms and literacy programs.

are designed to help improve or integrate technology in classrooms to advance student learning. This could include new technologies for libraries, special needs classrooms and literacy programs. STEM Tech Grants are for schools looking to enhance technology in programs pertaining to science, technology, engineering, and math, which includes robotics clubs, math programs, computer coding and digital media courses.

All 15 schools will receive their funding in the coming weeks. Local Best Buy team members will present the grant to their respective school and talk to students about the power of technology for their future careers.

Best Buy Canada focuses its social impact on supporting youth to connect with technology to inspire, motivate and empower their education. Over the past 12 years, Best Buy has provided more than $2.1 million to 210 Canadian schools to purchase new technology, in addition to offering post-secondary scholarships and supporting youth with hands-on tech learning opportunities.

In March, Best Buy will offer elementary schools the opportunity to apply for School Tech Grants. Educators interested in being notified when grants are next available can email [email protected] .

For more information about Best Buy's social impact, visit www.BestBuy.ca/SocialImpact .

About Best Buy

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most successful omni-channel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile and Geek Squad ( www.geeksquad.ca ) brands. With more than 170 200 Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca , Best Buy is a leader in Total Retail, catering to customers how, when and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca .

SOURCE Best Buy Canada

For further information: Media contact: Anjee Gill, Communications Specialist, [email protected]; 604-456-8260

Related Links

www.bestbuycanada.ca

