Dec 23, 2022, 06:00 ET
Boxing Day deals start online on December 24, at 6 p.m. ET with new deals across all product categories
BURNABY, BC, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Best Buy's 2022 holiday season is not over yet, and to help Canadians score the best deals of the year, Best Buy is launching the hottest Boxing Day sales online Canada-wide on December 24. With more inventory than in previous seasons and deep discounts on the latest tech to bring Canadians into the new year, consumers are encouraged to shop in-store and online this Boxing Day.
MEDIA INTERVIEW/CAMERA OPPORTUNITY
WHAT:
Boxing Day at Best Buy
WHEN:
Monday, December 26, 2022
WHERE:
Best Buy stores across Canada (excluding Atlantic Canada) and online at BestBuy.ca
BOXING DAY STORE HOURS:
- Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario: 8:00am – 9:00pm
- Quebec: 1:00pm – 9:00pm
- New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island: Closed
*Store opening times may vary, please advise which store you are interested in visiting and we will confirm. Store hours are found here.
Visuals and interview opportunities:
- Canadians taking advantage of the spectacular deals
- Blue Shirts and Geek Squad agents helping customers with their purchases
- Store leads available for interviews (in-person)
CONTACT: Brittany Tam at [email protected] to set up an in-store visit on Boxing Day.
Some of the top Boxing Day deals launching online on December 24 at 6pm ET include:
- Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN65TU690TFXZC) (only $649.99!)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation/PC - Dark (save $90)
- HP Gaming PC - Mica Silver (Intel Core i5-12400F/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060/Windows 11) (save $500)
- Acer 23.8" FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG VA LED Monitor (KA242Y ABI) (save $30)
- WD Easystore 18TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0180HBK-NESE) (save $170)
- Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Curling Iron - Nickel/Copper (save $50)
- Dyson V15 Detect Complete+ Cordless Stick Vacuum (save $200)
- Nautilus T618 Folding Treadmill (save $1,000)
- Mario Party Superstars (Switch) (save $25)
A full list of the top Boxing Day deals can be found here.
For media interested in capturing Boxing Day footage on December 26, we can offer you in-store visits at your convenience to capture Canadians taking advantage of spectacular deals and offer interview opportunities with store leads.
SOURCE Best Buy Canada
For further information: To schedule, please contact Brittany Tam at [email protected]
