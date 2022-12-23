Boxing Day deals start online on December 24, at 6 p.m. ET with new deals across all product categories

BURNABY, BC, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Best Buy's 2022 holiday season is not over yet, and to help Canadians score the best deals of the year, Best Buy is launching the hottest Boxing Day sales online Canada-wide on December 24. With more inventory than in previous seasons and deep discounts on the latest tech to bring Canadians into the new year, consumers are encouraged to shop in-store and online this Boxing Day.

Some of the top Boxing Day deals launching online on December 24 at 6pm ET include:

A full list of the top Boxing Day deals can be found here.

