Black Friday sales start in-store and online on Friday, November 18, 2022, with hundreds of new Black Friday deals across all product categories

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Best Buy's 2022 holiday season is here, and Best Buy is offering the hottest deals early leading up to Black Friday. Best Buy officially launches all its Black Friday deals online and in-store Canada-wide on Friday, November 18. With some of the hottest deals and more inventory than previous holiday seasons, Canadians are encouraged to shop early this Black Friday to guarantee products they want, access more deals, and faster shipping. Additional Black Friday and Holiday measures include:

We have secured strong inventory early and encourage customers to shop early on to ensure they get the products they want.

and encourage customers to shop early on to ensure they get the products they want. Our Black Friday Price Guarantee means you can shop early knowing our price deals won't go any lower, or we'll refund the difference. Any product with a "Black Friday Price Now" or "Black Friday Pricing" badge will remain at the same indicated price throughout our Black Friday Sale and on Black Friday.

means you can shop early knowing our price deals won't go any lower, or we'll refund the difference. Any product with a "Black Friday Price Now" or "Black Friday Pricing" badge will remain at the same indicated price throughout our Black Friday Sale and on Black Friday. Purchases can be made in three easy ways – in-store, online with 2-day shipping nationally and next-day delivery in major markets, and through our Quick and Easy Store Pickup which is the fastest way to get your purchases. Note, Marketplace products excluded.

Some of the top Black Friday deals launching today:

Shop these Black Friday deals and more on BestBuy.ca. Need a little inspiration for your gift list or gift giving? Our Holiday Gift Guide is once again available on BestBuy.ca to help customers browse the many incredible deals to be had this holiday season.

About Best Buy Canada

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most innovative omnichannel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, and Geek Squad (www.geeksquad.ca) brands. With over 160 Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca.

