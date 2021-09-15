"Business is all about people and connections. We are thrilled to launch this program to offer our significant infrastructure and expertise to support entrepreneurs from Black and Indigenous communities. Over the years, we have built phenomenal relationships with our vendor partners, and I am excited to do the same with the professionals that will join Best Buy MAP. I can't wait to see what products may emerge from this program," said Zayn Jaffer, Best Buy Canada Category Officer and Vice President in Merchandising.

As of today, Best Buy Canada has begun accepting applications. The program will connect successful applicants to the Best Buy network to help advance their businesses by providing unprecedented support to prepare and launch their products through all of Best Buy's retail channels. One of the biggest challenges for a small business or start-up is the lack of access to senior counsel; the MAP will provide business education and mentorship, marketing and promotion of their brands and products.

In 2020 Best Buy made several commitments to advance diversity and inclusion in all parts of the business. This program has been created and launched to address the underrepresentation of tech businesses owned and managed by Black or Indigenous professionals in Canada.

The application window is open from September 15, 2021, through to November 30, 2021. For more information, please visit: https://bestbuy.ca/en-ca/about/mentorship-acceleration-program-for-black-indigenous-entrepreneurs/blt34293c73af3a2f77

