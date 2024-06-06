Teen Tech for Tomorrow is an exciting new program aimed at improving tech equity for Canadian teens.

Applications are open now until June 28.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Best Buy Canada is announcing Teen Tech for Tomorrow, a new social impact initiative that provides Canadian teens with the latest tech they need to learn and succeed.

The program includes the following.

Teen Tech Grants . Grants of up to $10,000 for Canadian public secondary schools to provide educational tech for students from Grades 8 to 12, and for the opportunity to be part of the Best Buy Teen Tech Network.

. Grants of up to for Canadian public secondary schools to provide educational tech for students from Grades 8 to 12, and for the opportunity to be part of the Best Buy Teen Tech Network. Teen Tech Network. All Teen Tech Grant recipients will become members of this national community of teens and schools, who can collaborate on projects and compete for ongoing funding, prizes, and technology.

All Teen Tech Grant recipients will become members of this national community of teens and schools, who can collaborate on projects and compete for ongoing funding, prizes, and technology. Teen Tech Teams . Grants for high-school level robotics teams to purchase materials and equipment to attend a robotics competition in the 2024/25 season. Through a partnership with Alienware, each winning team will receive a $5,000 grant and one Alienware M16 R2 gaming laptop.

. Grants for high-school level robotics teams to purchase materials and equipment to attend a robotics competition in the 2024/25 season. Through a partnership with Alienware, each winning team will receive a grant and one Alienware M16 R2 gaming laptop. Teen Tech Centre. Canada's first Teen Tech Centre is located in a BGC Canada club in Delta, B.C. Best Buy Teen Tech Centres are free, safe, after-school spaces equipped with professional level technology, giving teens the opportunity to create hands-on projects and learn new skills. There are currently 60 Teen Tech Centres across North America , with plans to reach 100 over the next few years.

Applications for Teen Tech Grants and Teen Tech Teams are open now until June 28.

"We've identified teens as a group that we can significantly impact by creating more access to technology and training," says Jen Knight, Best Buy Canada's Social Impact Manager. "Through our new Teen Tech for Tomorrow program, our goal is to provide hands-on technology to youth at a time when they're considering post-secondary education and future careers. We're very excited to equip Canadian students with the tech they need to unlock their potential and pursue their dreams."

Best Buy Canada focuses its social impact efforts on building brighter futures through technology. Since 2008, the company has given more than $4 million in grants to over 300 Canadian public schools for upgrades to classroom technology. By providing funding to purchase the tech that students need, as well as creating opportunities for schools across the country to connect and learn, Teen Tech for Tomorrow will bridge the digital divide in a new and impactful way.

To learn more about Teen Tech for Tomorrow, watch this video: Introducing Teen Tech for Tomorrow (youtube.com)

To learn more about Teen Tech Grants, visit: www.BestBuy.ca/teentechgrants

To learn more about Teen Tech Teams, visit: www.BestBuy.ca/teentechteams

For more information about Best Buy Canada's social impact efforts, visit: www.BestBuy.ca/socialimpact

About Best Buy Canada

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most innovative omnichannel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, and Geek Squad (www.geeksquad.ca) brands. With over 160 Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca.

SOURCE Best Buy Canada

For further information: Laura Campbell, [email protected]