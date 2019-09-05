Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Peter Caldini, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (BC.V), joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying acquisition within a specified period of time. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on August 15, 2019.