BermudAir joins the Airbus family as the newest A220 customer

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- BermudAir, Bermuda's hometown airline, has become a new A220 customer following the order of 10 A220-300 aircraft, marking the first ever Airbus order for the airline. The order was included in the Airbus order book in March as an undisclosed order.

Unveiled during Farnborough Airshow, the addition of the A220 aircraft will enhance BermudAir's fleet, offering new possibilities for route development and new destinations and becoming a new region of operations for the A220.

A BermudAir Airbus A220-300 in flight © Airbus SAS 2026

"The A220 is the ideal aircraft to support the next phase of BermudAir's growth," said Adam Scott, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BermudAir. "Its exceptional range, operating economics and performance at constrained airports will allow us to connect more communities across Bermuda, the Caribbean and North America with direct, reliable and convenient air service. Just as importantly, the A220 offers an outstanding passenger experience. BermudAir has quickly established itself as the premier airline serving Bermuda and the Caribbean, supported by a differentiated onboard product and 70+ Net Promoter Score. The A220's spacious, quiet and comfortable cabin is perfectly aligned with the experience our guests have come to expect from us."

"BermudAir's selection of the A220-300 validates the aircraft's role as a tool for targeted regional development," said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business. "This agreement introduces the A220 to a distinct operational environment in the Atlantic and Caribbean, demonstrating how its efficiency supports tailored business models. We thank BermudAir for their trust in Airbus and look forward to supporting their network expansion."

The A220-300 will feature a 135-seat three-class layout and will allow BermudAir to unlock non-stop routes and connect Atlantic and Caribbean destinations directly with scheduling flexibility. Delivering a 25% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions per seat compared to previous-generation aircraft, the A220 brings world-class sustainability to the delicate island environments BermudAir serves.

This partnership marks another milestone for Airbus, embedding the A220 as a core asset in a brand-new region of operation and showcasing its ability to thrive in highly specialised regional and mainline markets.

Combining the longest range, lowest fuel consumption, the A220 is the most modern airliner in its size category, carrying between 100 up to 160 passengers on flights of up to 3,600 nautical miles (6,700 km). At the end of June 2026, 526 A220s had been delivered to more than 25 operators worldwide. The A220 historical order book stands at more than 1,100 orders, as of the end of June 2026.

@BermudAir @Airbus #A220 #FIA2026

SOURCE Airbus

Contacts for the media: Özge Topkaya, AIRBUS, Europe, +33 6 87 83 11 21, [email protected]; Annabelle Duchesne, AIRBUS, Canada, +1 438 402 4276, [email protected]; Amélie Forcier, AIRBUS, Canada, +1 514 452 5279, [email protected]