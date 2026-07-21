Airbus signs agreement with Voyageur for first Airbus U030 Flexrotor order in Canada

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Airbus Helicopters and Voyageur Aviation have signed an agreement for the first purchase order of the Airbus U030 Flexrotor uncrewed aerial system (UAS) in Canada. Signed at the Farnborough International Airshow, the contract marks Voyageur as the official Canadian launch customer for the platform, introducing a highly advanced, mission-proven capability to the Canadian market.

Airbus U030 Flexrotor (© Copyright Delphine Prevot – Airbus)

The agreement closely follows a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Airbus and Voyageur aimed at supporting Canada's defence objectives, which took place at CANSEC in May 2026.

"This purchase represents a significant advancement in Voyageur's ISR strategy and an important first for the Canadian market," said Cory Cousineau, President of Voyageur. "As the first Flexrotor operator in Canada, Voyageur is well positioned to introduce and operationalize this new technology within the realities of Canada's operating environment. Voyageur's long history of aircraft operations, maintenance, training, and sustainment expertise provides a solid foundation to support the safe and effective operation of this new technology. We look forward to offering our clients with a rapidly deployable and mission-ready ISR solution anywhere in Canada or beyond."

"Bringing the Flexrotor into Canada with an experienced operator like Voyageur underscores Airbus' commitment to delivering next-generation tactical capabilities to the region," said Dwayne Charette, President of Airbus Helicopters in Canada. "As operational requirements continue to evolve, operators need systems that deliver greater reach, persistence, and situational awareness. Flexrotor's advanced design and its potential to support crewed-uncrewed teaming represents a critical shift in how complex ISTAR missions can be executed. We are proud to support Voyageur as they introduce this proven capability to meet Canada's evolving operational requirements."

The Airbus U030 Flexrotor is a high-endurance, tactical vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) UAS engineered for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) operations across military, parapublic, and commercial sectors. The UAS features a maximum launch weight of 25 kg (55 lbs) and delivers an operational flight endurance of 12+ hours in standard configurations. Designed for expeditionary missions demanding a minimal operational footprint, the Flexrotor executes fully autonomous launch and recovery maneuvers from either land or sea using a 3.7 by 3.7 meter (12 by 12 ft.) area. Its robust expeditionary capabilities and long endurance make the U030 Flexrotor uniquely suited to the demanding conditions of Canada's vast land and maritime environments.

Already a mission-proven force multiplier through deployments in harsh, high-threat, and GPS-denied environments, the Flexrotor is equally adept at parapublic and commercial missions. Its versatile payload capacity - which integrates electro-optical systems and advanced sensors - allows it to address demanding requirements ranging from Arctic ice navigation and forest fire surveillance to infrastructure monitoring and law enforcement.

@AirbusHeli #MakingMissionsPossible #Flexrotor #UAS #FIA26

SOURCE Airbus

Contacts for the media : Alison Ivan, AIRBUS, Helicopters, +1 905 531 5267, [email protected]; Amélie Forcier, AIRBUS, Canada, +1 514 452 5279, [email protected]; Gaelle Robuchon, AIRBUS, Helicopters, +33 6 25 25 67 63, [email protected]