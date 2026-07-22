Airbus and Landing Zones sign strategic partnership for advanced UAS in Canada

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Airbus Defence and Space and Landing Zones have signed a strategic partnership agreement for advanced uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) in Canada at the Farnborough International Airshow. The agreement includes an investment from Airbus and a representation on Landing Zones' board of Directors to expand competitive simulation capabilities and training services in the Canadian market.

Airbus and Landing Zones sign a strategic UAS partnership at the Farnborough International Airshow. - © AIRBUS SAS 2026

"Landing Zones is thrilled to welcome Airbus as a strategic partner alongside the Business Development Bank of Canada's investment through the StrongNorth Fund," said Spence Fraser, Founder and CEO of Landing Zones. "This strategic investment accelerates our world-leading threat emulation technologies focused on modern drone threats proliferating on today's battlefields. By combining Airbus's global expertise with our agile Canadian capabilities, we will provide highly realistic and relevant, large-scale simulation solutions for Canada and its allies -- enabling rapid development of complex and representative battlefield scenarios while strengthening sovereign Canadian capabilities."

"Airbus is proud to partner with Landing Zones, making our investment in this pioneering Canadian UAS company the latest addition to Airbus' extensive footprint in the country," said Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Air Power at Airbus Defence and Space. "This collaboration brings new strategic live training simulation capabilities with advanced glide targets and expands our training services across North America. Together we will deliver essential, advanced real-world system verification capabilities against emerging threats, directly supporting Canada and its Allies in preparing for the complex, drone-heavy battlefields of today and tomorrow."

This collaboration will facilitate rapid solution development by combining European expertise with Canadian local presence, thereby facilitating the simulation of complex, large-scale battlefield scenarios across Canada. Landing Zones will also serve as a dedicated representative for Airbus Defence and Space Services in Canada.

The investment supports Airbus' commitments under Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy as part of the Strategic Tanker Transport Capability (STTC) acquisition programme. The STTC acquisition programme includes four new Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and the conversion of five used A330-200s.

With more than 5,300 employees, Airbus has robust industrial activities in Canada across the commercial aircraft, helicopters, defence and space sectors, built over 40 years. For more information about Airbus' activities in Canada, visit our website.

@Airbus @AirbusDefence #UAS #FIA26

SOURCE Airbus

Contacts for the media: Amélie Forcier, AIRBUS, Canada, +1 514-452-5279, [email protected]; Annabelle Duchesne, AIRBUS, Canada, +1 438-402-4276, [email protected]; Jose Gasco, AIRBUS, Defence and Space, +34 692 870 224,[email protected]