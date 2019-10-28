Bentley Systems Announces Winners of Year in Infrastructure 2019 Awards
Oct 28, 2019, 09:48 ET
EXTON, Pa., Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- Bentley Systems, Incorporated, the leading global provider of comprehensive software and digital twin cloud services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, has announced the winners of the Year in Infrastructure 2019 Awards. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley users advancing design, construction, and operations of infrastructure throughout the world.
Twelve independent jury panels of industry experts selected 54 finalists from 571 nominations submitted by more than 440 user organizations in more than 60 countries.
Bentley Systems acknowledged 18 Year in Infrastructure Awards winners and nine Special Recognition Awards winners at a ceremony and gala on October 24 at the conclusion of the Year in Infrastructure 2019 Conference in Singapore.
Year in Infrastructure 2019 Special Recognition Awards winners:
Advancing Urban Planning through Digital Twins
Civil Engineering and Development Department, Hong Kong SAR Government and AECOM
The Town Plaza Urban Design Study for the Establishment of the Kwu Tung North, New Development Area
Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region
Advancing Industrial Sustainability through Digital Twins
MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Ltd.
Henan Jiyuan Iron & Steel, 80MW High-Temperature Ultrahigh-Pressure Gas Power Generation Energy-Saving Renovation Project
Jiyuan, Henan Province, China
Digital Cities Award for Comprehensive Roadway Digital Twins
Shenzhen Highway Engineering Consultant Co., Ltd.
Yangang East Interchange Project
Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China
Digital Cities Award for Comprehensive Water Digital Twins
Águas do Porto, EM
H2PORTO Technological Platform for the Integrated Management of Porto's Urban Water Cycle
Porto, Porto, Portugal
Advancing Infrastructure Resilience through Digital Twins
Italferr S.p.A.
The New Polcevera Viaduct
Genova, Liguria, Italy
Advancing Construction Industrialization through Digital Twins
Heilongjiang Construction High-Tech Capital Group Co., Ltd.
Smart and Digital Application in Heilongjiang Construction Industry Modernization Demonstration Park
Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province, China
Advancing Economic Infrastructure through Digital Twins
CCCC Water Transportation Consultants Co. Ltd. (WTC)
SAPT Automatic Container Yard and Housing Project in Pakistan
Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan
Advancing Digital Workflows through Digital Twins
Mott MacDonald / Systra Designers working with Balfour Beatty / Vinci Joint Venture
High Speed Two Sectors N1 and N2 Main Works Civil Contract
Birmingham, Country North Sectors, United Kingdom
Bentley Institute Knowledge Advancement Advocate Award
Alison Watson, chief executive and founder, Class of Your Own
The winners of Year in Infrastructure 2019 Awards for going digital advancements in infrastructure are:
4D Construction
Mortenson, Clark – a Joint Venture
Chase Center and Warriors Mixed-use Office and Retail Development
San Francisco, California, United States
Bridges
PT. Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk.
Design and Build Harbour Road 2 Project
North Jakarta, Jakarta, Indonesia
Buildings and Campuses
Voyants Solutions
Detailed Design, Tendering and Project Management Services for Establishment of 12 IT/Hi-Tech Parks in Bangladesh
Bangladesh
Communications and Utilities
POWERCHINA Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd.
Technology Application in Miluo Western 220kV Substation Project
Miluo City, Hunan Province, China
Digital Cities
Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Changjiang Ecological Environmental Protection Group Co.
Application of Digitalization in Jiujiang Smart Water Management Platform
Jiujiang, Jiangxi, China
Geotechnical Engineering
ARUP Singapore Pte Ltd.
Tanjong Pagar Mixed Development
Singapore
Manufacturing
Hatch
Sulfuric Acid Plant Project in the DRC
Katanga, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Mining and Offshore Engineering
Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.
China Three Gorges New Energy Dalian Zhuanghe III (300MW) Offshore Wind Farm Project
Dalian, Liaoning, China
Power Generation
Hunan Hydro & Power Design Institute
Hanjiang Yakou Shipping Hub Engineering Project
Yicheng, Hubei, China
Project Delivery
South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT)
Seamless Information Sharing and Integration Across Multiple Platforms Using ProjectWise
Columbia, South Carolina, United States
Rail and Transit
Italferr S.p.A
AV/AC in Southern Italy, Napoli-Bari Route
Napoli-Bari, Campania-Puglia, Italy
Reality Modeling
MMC Gamuda KVMRT (T) Sdn Bhd
Drone Surveying for BIM and GIS Data Capture - Malaysian Metro Megaproject
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Road and Rail Asset Performance
Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd
Pan Borneo Highway
Sarawak, Malaysia
Roads and Highways
Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC
Foth Transforms, Connects, and Revitalizes Cedar Falls, Iowa Corridor
Cedar Falls, Iowa, United States of America
Structural Engineering
WSP
WSP Delivers Optimized Design for Complex Basement under Iconic Admiralty Arch
London, United Kingdom
Utilities and Industrial Asset Performance
EPCOR Utilities
Implementing Risk Based Asset Management for Power Distribution
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants
Jacobs Engineering Group and Singapore's National Water Agency, PUB
Tuas Water Reclamation Plant
Singapore
Water, Wastewater, and Stormwater Networks
Balfour Beatty, Morgan Sindall, BAM Nuttall Joint Venture
Thames Tideway Tunnel
London, United Kingdom
Detailed descriptions of all nominated projects are in the print and digital versions of Bentley's 2019 Infrastructure Yearbook, which will be published in early 2020. To review the past editions of this publication, access Bentley's Infrastructure Yearbooks.
Image and caption:
Winners of Bentley Systems Year in Infrastructure 2019 Awards. Photo by Graham Carlow
About the Year in Infrastructure Conference and Awards Program
