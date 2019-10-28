Bentley Systems Announces Winners of Year in Infrastructure 2019 Awards

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- Bentley Systems, Incorporated, the leading global provider of comprehensive software and digital twin cloud services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, has announced the winners of the Year in Infrastructure 2019 Awards. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley users advancing design, construction, and operations of infrastructure throughout the world.

Twelve independent jury panels of industry experts selected 54 finalists from 571 nominations submitted by more than 440 user organizations in more than 60 countries.

Bentley Systems acknowledged 18 Year in Infrastructure Awards winners and nine Special Recognition Awards winners at a ceremony and gala on October 24 at the conclusion of the Year in Infrastructure 2019 Conference in Singapore.

Year in Infrastructure 2019 Special Recognition Awards winners:

Advancing Urban Planning through Digital Twins

Civil Engineering and Development Department, Hong Kong SAR Government and AECOM

The Town Plaza Urban Design Study for the Establishment of the Kwu Tung North, New Development Area

Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region



Advancing Industrial Sustainability through Digital Twins

MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Ltd.

Henan Jiyuan Iron & Steel, 80MW High-Temperature Ultrahigh-Pressure Gas Power Generation Energy-Saving Renovation Project

Jiyuan, Henan Province, China

Digital Cities Award for Comprehensive Roadway Digital Twins

Shenzhen Highway Engineering Consultant Co., Ltd.

Yangang East Interchange Project

Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China

Digital Cities Award for Comprehensive Water Digital Twins

Águas do Porto, EM

H2PORTO Technological Platform for the Integrated Management of Porto's Urban Water Cycle

Porto, Porto, Portugal

Advancing Infrastructure Resilience through Digital Twins

Italferr S.p.A.

The New Polcevera Viaduct

Genova, Liguria, Italy

Advancing Construction Industrialization through Digital Twins

Heilongjiang Construction High-Tech Capital Group Co., Ltd.

Smart and Digital Application in Heilongjiang Construction Industry Modernization Demonstration Park

Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province, China

Advancing Economic Infrastructure through Digital Twins

CCCC Water Transportation Consultants Co. Ltd. (WTC)

SAPT Automatic Container Yard and Housing Project in Pakistan

Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan

Advancing Digital Workflows through Digital Twins

Mott MacDonald / Systra Designers working with Balfour Beatty / Vinci Joint Venture

High Speed Two Sectors N1 and N2 Main Works Civil Contract

Birmingham, Country North Sectors, United Kingdom

Bentley Institute Knowledge Advancement Advocate Award

Alison Watson, chief executive and founder, Class of Your Own



The winners of Year in Infrastructure 2019 Awards for going digital advancements in infrastructure are:

4D Construction

Mortenson, Clark – a Joint Venture

Chase Center and Warriors Mixed-use Office and Retail Development

San Francisco, California, United States

Bridges

PT. Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk.

Design and Build Harbour Road 2 Project

North Jakarta, Jakarta, Indonesia

Buildings and Campuses

Voyants Solutions

Detailed Design, Tendering and Project Management Services for Establishment of 12 IT/Hi-Tech Parks in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Communications and Utilities

POWERCHINA Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd.

Technology Application in Miluo Western 220kV Substation Project

Miluo City, Hunan Province, China

Digital Cities

Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Changjiang Ecological Environmental Protection Group Co.

Application of Digitalization in Jiujiang Smart Water Management Platform

Jiujiang, Jiangxi, China

Geotechnical Engineering

ARUP Singapore Pte Ltd.

Tanjong Pagar Mixed Development

Singapore

Manufacturing

Hatch

Sulfuric Acid Plant Project in the DRC

Katanga, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Mining and Offshore Engineering

Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.

China Three Gorges New Energy Dalian Zhuanghe III (300MW) Offshore Wind Farm Project

Dalian, Liaoning, China

Power Generation

Hunan Hydro & Power Design Institute

Hanjiang Yakou Shipping Hub Engineering Project

Yicheng, Hubei, China

Project Delivery

South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT)

Seamless Information Sharing and Integration Across Multiple Platforms Using ProjectWise

Columbia, South Carolina, United States

Rail and Transit

Italferr S.p.A

AV/AC in Southern Italy, Napoli-Bari Route

Napoli-Bari, Campania-Puglia, Italy

Reality Modeling

MMC Gamuda KVMRT (T) Sdn Bhd

Drone Surveying for BIM and GIS Data Capture - Malaysian Metro Megaproject

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Road and Rail Asset Performance

Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd

Pan Borneo Highway

Sarawak, Malaysia

Roads and Highways

Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC

Foth Transforms, Connects, and Revitalizes Cedar Falls, Iowa Corridor

Cedar Falls, Iowa, United States of America

Structural Engineering

WSP

WSP Delivers Optimized Design for Complex Basement under Iconic Admiralty Arch

London, United Kingdom

Utilities and Industrial Asset Performance

EPCOR Utilities

Implementing Risk Based Asset Management for Power Distribution

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

Jacobs Engineering Group and Singapore's National Water Agency, PUB

Tuas Water Reclamation Plant

Singapore

Water, Wastewater, and Stormwater Networks

Balfour Beatty, Morgan Sindall, BAM Nuttall Joint Venture

Thames Tideway Tunnel

London, United Kingdom

Detailed descriptions of all nominated projects are in the print and digital versions of Bentley's 2019 Infrastructure Yearbook, which will be published in early 2020. To review the past editions of this publication, access Bentley's Infrastructure Yearbooks.

Image and caption:

Winners of Bentley Systems Year in Infrastructure 2019 Awards. Photo by Graham Carlow

