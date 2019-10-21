Bentley Leathers Breathes New Life Into the 30 Year Old Brand

The first milestone on this journey starts with the official opening of their new concept store in Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping centre in Montreal Quebec on October 24th, 2019. This new store re-design boasts features that simplify the overwhelming task of finding the right product for the customers needs and at the right price. However, the truly unique aspect of this new concept are the 2 new moment zones – travel and day-to-day; which depict snapshots that serve as inspiration to the customer for their life on the go.

Bentley has also reduced the number of brands they carry focusing on a select curated assortment that is relevant and in line with their brand standards. They are also investing in the growth of their own brands with innovative new designs including eco-conscious options, standardized anti-theft features, timeless contemporary collections, and new relevant partnerships.

With plans to open two more stores, starting a new community program and revamping the website before the end of the year, Bentley is determined to make their new presence known and impactful.

"We want to be the google for everything travel and day-to-day solutions for life on the go." Walter Lamothe, CEO Bentley Leathers.

To follow the evolution of their transformation, go online at shopbentley.com or follow on social media FB&IG @bentleyleathers

About Bentley Leathers

We strive to help our customers build lasting memories through an assortment of collections curated to cater for life on the go. We provide relevant trends, inspired designs and unparalleled value. With over 250 stores and over 30 years in the business, Bentley has become the #1 destination for luggage and every-day bags across Canada.

SOURCE Bentley Leathers Inc.

For further information: Ginette Harnois, VP Marketing & E Commerce, Email: Ginette.harnois@bentleygroup.com, Tel: 514-341-9333 ext 3370