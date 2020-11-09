MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - On November 6th, 2020, Bentley announced the arrival of their new personal safety Kit and the widening assortment of health & safety products such as the 3-layer non-medical masks with filter available in store and online.

As we learn more about the impact of COVID-19, we have been required to make changes to our everyday life on the go. With the continued mandatory wearing of masks in public areas, Canada's top public health doctor is now recommending a 3-layer non-medical mask with filter to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19. As health concerns continue to rise with the upcoming winter season, Bentley has been diligently working on ways to help ensure the safety of its customers and the communities that they have been part of for so many years.

This new safety Kit and expanded assortment of health & safety products are now available so that each Canadian can find what they need to protect themselves and feel secure about the quality of the products. The first kit now available https://www.shopbentley.com/en/6-piece-safety-kit-tracker-1022745.html?color=328 , called Together Again but Safe, contains the essentials needed when leaving the home: a 3-layer fabric mask and filter, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and disposable gloves. Two more kits are set to hit the market later this year.

These unprecedented times have put many strains on communities across the world. Bentley is determined to help keep as many people protected and feeling safe enough to keep living, keep working and keep enjoying life as much as possible.

