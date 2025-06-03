BenQ Launches Flagship ScreenBar® Halo 2 to Redefine Eye Comfort for Professionals Working in the Dark

PLANO, Texas, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- BenQ, the pioneer of monitor lighting solutions, today launched the ScreenBar® Halo 2, its next-generation flagship monitor light engineered to deliver optimal eye comfort for professionals working in dim environments. Developed over four years, the ScreenBar® Halo 2 enhances workspace lighting through a powerful dual-light design that provides full front and rear illumination.

BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2

Building on the success of its predecessor, the ScreenBar® Halo 2 introduces a Tri-zone Backlight Design that expands coverage by 423%, reducing contrast between the monitor and its surroundings to ease visual fatigue. The front light features BenQ's ASYM-Light™, an asymmetrical optical design with an 18-degree cut-off angle that eliminates screen glare and prevents direct light from reaching the eyes.

The product's development was informed by a study conducted in collaboration with National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, which found that maintaining balanced ambient light around a screen significantly improves eye comfort. Backed by ANSI standards, the optimal luminance ratio of no more than 3:1 between the screen and its surroundings is a core element of the ScreenBar® Halo 2's design.

"We know professionals demand precision in lighting," said JC Pan, Chief Product Designer at BenQ Smart Lighting. "That's why we've revamped the control knob, making it easy to adjust brightness (0–100%) and color temperature (2700K–6500K) on an anti-fingerprint coated panel—ideal for tasks like color grading or video editing."

The mounting system also received a complete redesign. Inspired by the gravity-based mechanism of the ScreenBar Pro, the new zinc-alloy clamp supports a wide variety of monitors, from ultra-thin to curved, without causing damage. "It rests gently on the screen instead of clipping on, making it far more screen-friendly," said Judy Yang, lead mechanical engineer.

The ScreenBar® Halo 2 comes packed with smart features, including auto-dimming, auto on/off, and memory settings for personalized use. Co-designed with MINIMAL Design, founded by former Nike Global Creative Director Scott Wilson, it features a sleek metallic finish that complements any professional setup.

To celebrate the launch, BenQ is giving away 50 free units of the ScreenBar® Halo 2 across different regions. To enter, users simply need to complete a short questionnaire about their workspace habits. The giveaway is part of the #ElevatewithHalo campaign, where professionals will share how the product enhances their workflow and comfort.

#ElevatewithHalo runs from June 3 to June 20, 2025.

Learn more: https://www.benq.com/en-us/campaign/elevate-with-halo.html

To learn more about BenQ monitor lighting series, please visit: https://www.benq.com/en-us/lighting/monitor-light.html

Since introducing the world's first monitor light bar in 2017, BenQ Smart Lighting has led innovation in professional lighting. With a mission to improve eye comfort and productivity, BenQ delivers intelligent, user-centric solutions for modern workspaces.

Media Contact:

Jensen SM Chim

Product Manager, BenQ Smart Lighting

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BenQ