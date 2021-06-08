Benny&Co. offers five grocery store products with the same great taste as the meals served in its restaurants. The famous Benny&Co. retail BBQ sauce is prepared by Produits Alimentaires Berthelet in its Boisbriand plant. As for the four frozen products, three of which are poultry-based and one soy-based, they were developed in partnership with Novo Poultry, an ultra-modern, high-performance and innovative poultry cooking plant.

"After more than four years of research and development, we are finally unveiling our first five grocery products—the result of teamwork between all departments of the company. During the development process, we focused on partners who prioritize the quality of our raw materials, food safety and local products," said Nicolas Filiatrault, Benny&Co's vice president of finance and administration.

"Supporting the deployment, development and growth of Quebec brands and companies is part of the DNA of IGA/Sobeys and our independent merchants who also run family businesses like Benny&Co. This partnership will allow consumers to have access to a new and varied product offering, from a reputed and appreciated brand like Benny&Co., in collaboration with a supplier as distinctive as Novo Poultry. For us, this type of collaboration is natural and offers a multitude of opportunities to feature Quebec's agri-food expertise," added Stéphane Bergeron, Quebec Director, Meat, Deli and Fish category at Sobeys.

Quebec partners who lead the way in their field

Built in 2019, the Novo Poultry plant offers a unique poultry enhancement concept that meets the most stringent Canadian Food Inspection Agency standards for new retail fully cooked coating recommendations. Its upstream zone cooking technology permits the use of different automated processes in a continuous 575-foot-long production line to ensure a product that is cooked in the proper environment, thus improving its yield and taste. Novo Poultry has a cooking capacity of more than 10 million kilograms of poultry per year.

"The Benny&Co. formula has remained in the tradition of true rotisserie cooking and it is a great pleasure to work with this forward-thinking family business. Our state-of-the-art process allows for gentler upstream cooking and results in a fully cooked, juicier and more tender coated poultry product with less waste. In addition, our cooking oven runs on recirculated thermal oil; it combines quality and energy efficiency, thus reducing our environmental footprint," said Daniel Bonnafé, President of Novo Poultry.

Produits Alimentaires Berthelet is a pioneering Quebec-based company in the food industry that relies on the quality, consistency and good taste of its products.

"Berthelet has specialized in the manufacture of sauces and soup bases for over 60 years. We have developed a relationship of trust with the Benny family over the past few years. Our team of six people that works exclusively in research and development has design, among other things, the Benny&Co. BBQ sauce recipe for retail sale. It has the same taste as the sauce in their rotisseries," said Serge Racette, President and CEO of Produits Alimentaires Berthelet.

These two partners will be valuable collaborators in helping Benny&Co. meet demand in IGA grocery stores and satisfy consumers. Benny&Co. inaugurated its new restaurant concept last April in downtown Montreal. Quebec's largest family rotisserie chain now offers a modern and refined dining room with a bar area. In addition, a new counter offers ready-to-eat meals to go. Another restaurant will soon open at 201 Saint-Jacques Street in Old Montreal.

About Benny&Co.

Benny&Co., Quebec's largest family rotisserie, with a network of 67 branches in Quebec and Ontario, specializes and excels in roasting chicken with its exclusive three-hour slow-roasting technique developed by cofounder Gilles Benny. Rotisserie chicken specialist since 1960, the third-generation company now offers products in grocery stores and is still 100% owned by members of the Benny family. Benny&Co. sells more than nine million rotisserie chicken meals per year, employs more than 2,100 people and is recognized by the Aliments du Québec au menu. To find out more: www.benny-co.com.

About Novo Poultry

Novo Poultry is a poultry cooking plant that offers an innovative approach to every step of its highly automated process, starting with upstream cooking, which allows it to meet the industry's most demanding standards by offering fully cooked coated products. Located in Varennes, the company, whose facility was built in 2019, is owned by regional entrepreneurs and employs 20 people, 15 of whom work at the plant. For more information, visit www.novopoultry.com.

About Produits Alimentaires Berthelet

Founded in 1960, Produits Alimentaires Berthelet is a pioneering company that is recognized as an indispensable key player in the Canadian food industry. With two (2) manufacturing plants and over 120 employees, Berthelet manufactures a wide range of over 1,500 dehydrated and liquid products. Leaders in sauce mixes, soup bases, spices, and dessert toppings, their reputation is based on the quality, consistency, and great taste of the products they offer, as well as on their unparalleled customer service! Visit berthelet.com to learn more.

SOURCE Benny&Co.

For further information: Martine Robert, [email protected], 514-212-7812; Léa Sauvé-Turgeon, [email protected], 514-797-0814

Related Links

https://www.benny-co.com/

