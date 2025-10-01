QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - In a context where innovation and agility are essential, Beneva unveiled a series of noteworthy initiatives aimed at enriching its product offering, strengthening operational excellence and enhancing the customer experience in individual insurance and financial services.

A redesigned life insurance product line for more options and flexibility

Driven by a desire to support its members and their families with kindness and care, Beneva offers several coverage options designed to meet the evolving needs of customers and advisors. Its term life insurance offering (Term Plus) has been enhanced with several important new features:

A new pricing structure allows it to offer some of the lowest premiums on the market.

An improved exchange program including partial conversion with term life insurance transfer.

A new savings reset guarantee that makes all the difference

In a context that demands agility in the face of market volatility, Beneva is introducing an enhancement that strengthens its investment account offering: the Enhanced 75/100 guarantee. It offers an extended death benefit at a highly competitive price, including automatic annual resets and an extended contribution age limit. Beneva investment accounts promote global portfolio diversification for each investor and offer potential returns in line with long-term investment objectives.

Improved tools for business partners

Launched last winter, the Mobile Office is designed to simplify administrative tasks and optimize the efficiency of financial brokers and advisors. True to a continuous improvement approach, the tool integrates many features, including:

Pre-filling of required information

Automation of key documents

Compliance

Through these enhancements, Beneva aims to enable brokers and advisors to focus on what they do best: taking care of their clients.

Strengthened vision with the arrival of three new managers

Lara Nourcy also announced the arrival of new managers in key positions to support her in growing the sector, promoting innovation and supporting members and partners in their life and business projects. She will be supported by Josephine Gurreri, Vice-President, Actuarial and Distribution Network Compensation; Pier-Luc Grenon, Vice-President, Client Relations and Partner Experience; and René Duchesne, Vice-President, Operations. They will join Vice-Presidents Michael Rogers, Distribution Networks Career, and Chantal Auger, who will now be responsible for Distribution Network – Brokerage.

"Fall marks a new stage in our commitment to our members and partners. We are focusing on distinctive products, operational efficiency and excellence to build lasting relationships based on trust. I'm proud to be able to count on a dedicated and talented team, driven by the desire to simplify, innovate and put people at the heart of everything we do," said Lara Nourcy, Executive Vice-President and Leader, Individual Insurance and Financial Services.

About Beneva

Beneva is the country's largest mutual insurance company with 3.5 million members. Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance in 2020, Beneva employs over 5,500 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its caring approach founded on human values and shared by its employees is anchored in its mutualist roots. With $27.5 billion in asset, Beneva has positioned itself as one of the leading Canadian companies in the insurance industry. It stands out for its diverse offerings in Group Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance as well as Individual Insurance and Financial Services. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca.

