Benedetta Tagliabue, Renowned Architect and Design Visionary, to Deliver 2025 Commencement Address at The Boston Architectural College

BOSTON, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Boston Architectural College (BAC) is proud to announce that Benedetta Tagliabue, the internationally acclaimed Italian architect and principal of Benedetta Tagliabue – EMBT Architects, will deliver the keynote address at the BAC's 2025 Commencement Ceremony on May 23, 2025. In recognition of her profound contributions to global architecture, urbanism, and design education, the BAC will also confer upon her its highest honor—the Doctor of Design Honoris Causa.

Benedetta is celebrated for her poetic and deeply contextual architecture that bridges tradition and innovation. She co-founded her Barcelona-based firm with Enric Miralles in 1994 during a transformative period for the City's built environment following the 1992 Summer Olympics. Together, they launched significant works such as the Scottish Parliament Building in Edinburgh, the Santa Caterina Market renovation in Barcelona, and the Utrecht City Hall in the Netherlands. Following Miralles's passing in 2000, Benedetta carried forward their shared vision, completing his unbuilt projects and expanding the firm's reach across Europe and Asia.

Today, Benedetta Tagliabue – EMBT Architects maintains offices in Barcelona, Shanghai, and Paris, with a diverse, multicultural team working on projects spanning the globe. Current works include the School of Management at Fudan University in Shanghai, public space design in HafenCity, Hamburg, and metro stations in Paris and Naples, among others. The studio is known for its collaborative approach, immersive site research, and deep respect for context, culture, and community.

For eight years she has shaped global discourse on excellence as a member of the Pritzker Prize jury—alongside Justice Stephen Breyer—selecting, among others, the late Balkrishna Doshi, BAC Hon. Doc. '21, in 2018. She also served on the RIBA Stirling Prize jury.

"Benedetta Tagliabue shows us that bold ideas take flight only when they touch down in the life of a community," said Mahesh Daas, President of The Boston Architectural College. "Her work transforms local stories into global landmarks and proves that design excellence is a bridge, not a summit. That mirrors the BAC's mission of access to excellence—opening the way for every student to fuse innovation with civic purpose. By awarding her the Doctor of Design Honoris Causa, we invite our graduates to do the same: create fearlessly, listen deeply, and let architecture serve the world."

She has held teaching positions at top institutions worldwide, including as the Louis I. Kahn Visiting Professor at Yale, and visiting roles at Harvard, Columbia, and ETSAB in Barcelona. Her accolades include over 100 international awards, such as the RIBA Stirling Prize, Spain's National Architecture Award, the Piranesi Prix de Rome, and multiple honors from the Chicago Athenaeum.

Her design philosophy reflects a belief in the transformative power of architecture rooted in place, story, and community. With every project, Benedetta continues to reimagine how the built environment can serve and inspire.

"To be part of this moment with the graduates of The Boston Architectural College is deeply meaningful. Design is not only about shaping space, but also about listening, observing, and building with care. I hope these new architects and designers go forward with curiosity, courage, and a deep respect for the world around them," Benedetta said.

The 2025 Commencement marks a pivotal moment for the BAC's graduating class—a diverse group of emerging designers who have shown resilience, creativity, and a commitment to socially and environmentally responsible design. Benedetta's presence will offer profound inspiration as they step into their careers, exemplifying how architecture can be both culturally rooted and globally impactful. Her participation not only honors their achievements but also encourages them to lead with empathy, curiosity, and a deep respect for the communities they will serve.

Founded in 1889, The Boston Architectural College (BAC) stands as a leading institution in spatial design, ranked among the Top 10 Architecture Schools in America for two consecutive years by Niche, out of 240 institutions nationwide. The BAC has also been rated #1 for Best Graduate School in Architecture for Earning Potential and #4 for Best Architecture School Offering Bachelor's Degrees in the U.S. in 2020 by GradReports. Renowned for its diverse student body representing over 54 countries, the BAC offers bachelor and graduate degrees in architecture, interior architecture, landscape architecture, and design studies, alongside continuing education certificates and courses. The BAC's dedication to its mission to diversify the design profession, is reflected in its commitment to accessibility through offering onsite or online learning options. With a focus on design excellence, experiential education, and real-world impact, the BAC fosters a dynamic community of faculty and students united by a passion for pushing the boundaries of architectural practice. As an institution open to all who are driven to pursue a career in design—regardless of background, the BAC empowers aspiring designers to turn their passion into purpose through meaningful, practice-based learning.

