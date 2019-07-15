Bending Lake Iron Project - Public Comments Invited
Jul 15, 2019, 11:48 ET
OTTAWA, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) must decide whether a federal environmental assessment is required for the proposed Bending Lake Iron Project, located 49 kilometres southwest of Ignace, Ontario.
To help inform this decision, the Agency is seeking comments from the public and Indigenous groups on the project and its potential effects on the environment, as described in Ambershaw Metallics Inc.'s summary of the project description.
As a next step, the Agency will post a decision on its website stating whether an environmental assessment is required. If one is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have three more opportunities to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.
All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by August 4, 2019 to:
Bending Lake Iron Project
Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
600-55 York Street
Toronto, Ontario M5J 1R7
Telephone: 416-952-1576
Email: CEAA.LacBendingLake.ACEE@canada.ca
Associated Links
- Bending Lake Iron Project (Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency)
- Basics of Environmental Assessment (Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency)
Follow us on Twitter: @CEAA_ACEE #BendingLake
SOURCE Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
For further information: Media Relations, Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, 343-549-3870, ceaa.media.acee@canada.ca
Share this article