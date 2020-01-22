Bending Lake Iron Project - Participant Funding Available Français
OTTAWA, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is making funding available through its Participant Funding Program to assist the participation of the public and Indigenous peoples in the
Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in upcoming steps of the environmental assessment, which include reviewing and providing comments on the Environmental Impact Statement or on the summary thereof, the draft Environmental Assessment Report, and the potential environmental assessment conditions.
Applications received by February 21, 2020, will be considered. Recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be announced at a later date.
To apply for funding, complete the Application form - Environmental assessments undertaken by the Agency available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected], or by calling 1-866-582-1884.
For further information: Media Relations, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, 343-549-3870, [email protected]
