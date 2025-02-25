Belonging and connection: the common thread that runs through this year's 'Canada's Best Diversity Employers', announced today

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The best employers have long understood that fostering a sense of belonging and connection at work is one of the best ways to keep employees engaged. For employees from diverse backgrounds, workplace diversity and inclusion programs represent the best way to ensure these employees perform at their best level, making the organization stronger and more resilient. That's the message from this year's Canada's Best Diversity Employers, announced this morning by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"Employees who feel a strong sense of belonging and connection are enormous assets to any organization. Developing an inclusive workplace culture is one of the best ways to satisfy that need for belonging and connection," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp Canada. "At its core, an inclusive workplace recognizes that every employee is a person with a unique history, background and culture, and ensures that policies, programming, and benefits reflect their diverse needs."

Along with expanding employee resource groups (ERGs), inclusive leadership training, and mentorship programs, top employers are extending their commitment beyond the workplace, in recognition of the diverse needs of their people. Supporting each employee for their 'whole self' means implementing practical benefits that correspond to their lived experiences. This year's winners have demonstrated that commitment by tailoring their benefits and policies to better reflect employees' needs and provide meaningful, personalized support.

"Applying an inclusive lens to benefits means recognizing the diverse realities of employees' lives – whether it's offering universal parental leave top-ups for all parents, expanding mental health and gender affirmation coverage, or introducing paid Indigenous cultural leave," adds Leung. "Some employers are even redefining what 'family' means to better support Indigenous employees. Ultimately, it's about understanding what your employees need and responding accordingly."

Now in its 18th year, Canada's Best Diversity Employers recognizes the employers across Canada that have exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs. This competition recognizes successful diversity initiatives in a variety of areas, including programs for employees from five groups: (a) Women; (b) Members of visible minorities; (c) Persons with disabilities; (d) Indigenous peoples; and (e) Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender/Transsexual (LGBT) peoples. The competition is open to any employer, public or private sector, with its head office or principal place of business in Canada.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Canada's Best Diversity Employers (2025) was announced today in a special magazine distributed online in The Globe and Mail and on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection' explaining why each winner was chosen, including hundreds of stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

Join the discussion about today's announcement on social media:

Instagram & Facebook: @topemployers

Twitter/X: @top_employers

Hashtags: #DiversityEmployers #topemployers2025

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Further information: Chantel Watkins, Assistant Editor, [email protected]