From its first Bell 206B Jet Ranger aircraft produced in 1986, through new helicopter development programs like the Bell 429, Bell has been instrumental for vertical flight technology in Canada. Certifying single and twin-engines rotorcraft over the last 35 years, Bell has produced more than 5,600 commercial aircraft operating around the world, among which 1,000 are in the Canadian market today.

"For three and a half decades, Bell Textron Canada has produced and delivered leading-edge commercial helicopters to provide vertical lift solutions to operators, businesses and government agencies all over the world. Along the way, we've built a remarkable legacy in Canada," said Mitch Snyder, Bell president and CEO.

With a renowned reputation for safety and reliability, Bell Textron Canada has partnered with the Canadian and Quebec governments over the years to produce and support the Royal Canadian Air Force's Griffon fleet, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Sûreté du Québec. According to OMX, with its Supply Centre in Calgary, Alberta, and Commercial Assembly and Delivery Centre in Mirabel, Quebec, Bell sustains more than 6,200 jobs in Canada, has 550 suppliers across the country and contributes $848M to Canada's GDP per year.

"35 years ago, Canada's strong interest in establishing itself in the helicopter industry, their support and funding for construction, research and technology development, attracted Bell to this region and eventually enabled the company to build a robust commercial helicopter line. Today, the Bell team is a driving force for aerospace innovation in Canada and throughout the aviation industry, delivering safe and reliable aircraft, and offering superior customer experience," said Steeve Lavoie, President of Bell Textron Canada.

Bell Textron Canada is represented by 1,300 highly skilled employees focused on innovation, product development, airframe design, world-class composite production, complete integration, certification, customer experience, and superior service and support for customers in country and around the globe.

"At Bell, innovation is in our DNA. We have extremely bright minds who are passionate about pushing the limits of vertical flight as we know it today. Here's to another 35 years," added Lavoie.

To read more about Bell's impact in Canada, visit Bell's webpage at https://www.bellflight.com/company/canada

Please note:

A video for the 35th anniversary of Bell in Mirabel can be found at https://www.bellflight.com/company/canada

