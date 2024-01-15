MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Skateboard is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Bell National Street Skateboarding Championships, set to take place at Le Taz Skatepark in Montreal on February 22nd, 2024. Witness Canada's top men and women skateboarding athletes compete for gold on the home turf before seeking the Olympic gold in Paris this summer.

Teaser of Bell National Street Skateboarding Championships.

"As a Montréal-based company, Bell is very excited to present the Bell Street National Skateboard Championships in Montréal. We're proud to contribute to the growth of skateboarding across Canada with support of local and national competitions on the road to Paris 2024, and of programs like SheCanSk8 that encourage diversity and inclusion in the sport. Our partnership with Canada Skateboard is a great example of our Bell for Better commitment to continually improve our impact on communities and society in Canada."

- David Kennedy, VP Brand & Sponsorship, Bell

"The Bell National Street Skateboarding Championships at Le Taz Skatepark in Montréal demonstrates a shared commitment to innovation and community-building and echoes the spirit of skateboarding. Together with Bell, we are elevating the culture, communities and sport. This partnership signifies a groundbreaking moment for Canadian skateboarding, marking the efforts of a dynamic journey where passion meets technology as we pave the way for the future of skateboarding in Canada."

- Hagan McCreath, Executive Director, Canada Skateboard

Key Event Details:

Date : February 22, 2024

: Location: Le Taz Skatepark, Montreal

Competition Highlights:

The championship will feature the crème de la crème of Canadian skateboarders, including Olympic hopefuls, showcasing their skills in a high-performance display of street skateboarding.

Distinguished world-standards judges will preside over the competition, ensuring a fair and exciting event for both participants and spectators.

Schedule: Competition Day:

Women qualifiers practice 10h-11h

Women qualifiers 11h-13h

Men qualifiers practice 13h-14h

Men qualifiers 14h-17h

Women finals warm up 17h30-18h

Women finals 18h-19h

Men finals warm up 19h -19h30

Men finals 19h30-20h30

Award presentation 20h45

Community Day and SheCANSk8 Program:

On February 21 at 2PM , Canada Skateboard will host a Community Day, providing children of all skill levels with the unique opportunity to enhance their skateboarding under the guidance of trained coaches and to connect with peers who share their passion.

at , Canada Skateboard will host a Community Day, providing children of all skill levels with the unique opportunity to enhance their skateboarding under the guidance of trained coaches and to connect with peers who share their passion. Following Community Day at 430 PM, the SheCANSk8 program will create a welcoming space for women, girls, and 2SLGBTQIA+ skateboarders to come together, skateboard, and receive coaching tailored to their needs and goals.

Visuals and Interviews:

Accredited media representatives and content creators are invited to capture visuals and conduct interviews on Wednesday, February 21st .

. Requests for interviews with athletes, coaches, and organizers should be submitted by the Wednesday preceding the event to ensure optimal coordination.

Contacts:

Media inquiries

Solneige Diaz, Thara Communications

[email protected]

For Canada Skateboard

Emanuele Barbier, Communications and Operations, Canada Skateboard

[email protected]

(438) 836 5910

Don't miss the chance to witness the pinnacle of Canadian street skateboarding talent and celebrate the vibrant skateboarding community at the Bell National Street Skateboarding Championships. We look forward to welcoming you to Le Taz Skatepark in Montreal for an unforgettable experience.

About Canada Skateboard

Canada Skateboard is the national federation governing skateboarding in Canada, dedicated to promoting and supporting the growth of skateboarding across the country. Canada Skateboard continuously develops programming to serve both professional athletes and community leaders and members across the country.

SOURCE Skateboard Canada