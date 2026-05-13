MONTRÉAL, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Bell today announced it has been named Canada's most valuable telecom brand in the Brand Finance Telecoms 150 2026 ranking and Brand Finance Global 500 2026 rankings.

This recognition reflects Bell's leadership in delivering world-class connectivity and next-generation AI-powered solutions, supported by its national fibre and 5G networks and a relentless focus on putting customers first.

As demand for seamless, always-on digital experiences accelerates, Bell continues to invest to enable businesses with advanced cloud and AI capabilities while connecting Canadians to the content and services they rely on for the moments that matter most. This focus is at the core of Bell's brand platform: Connection is everything.

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"Being recognized as Canada's most valuable telecoms brand is an affirmation of the work our team does every day. From investing in the country's best networks to delivering innovative services to businesses, our teams are focussed on ensuring Canadians have what they need to thrive in a digital world. This ranking shows that our approach is making a real difference."

- Devorah Lithwick, SVP, Chief Brand Officer, Bell

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Media inquiries:

Patricia Garcia

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Krishna Somers

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)