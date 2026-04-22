Framework brings Celestica's AI hardware, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities into Bell AI Fabric to support government and regulated industries.

MONTREAL, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Bell (TSX: BCE), Canada's largest communications company1, and Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a global leader in data center infrastructure and advanced technology solutions, today announced a collaboration to advance the development of a Canadian sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stack.

Bell and Celestica will work together to help define and advance a sovereign approach to AI infrastructure designed to support sensitive workloads, particularly for governments and regulated industries, including Canadian and allied manufacturing and integration capacity.

The collaboration combines Bell's full-stack AI offering--anchored by its national fibre network, data center infrastructure, software, cloud capabilities, professional services and partner ecosystem--with Celestica's trusted hardware supply chain for sovereign AI infrastructure, including switching, storage, rack integration, thermal management and power infrastructure.

By combining Celestica's traceable, lifecycle‑managed hardware and Canadian manufacturing expertise with Bell's Canadian‑hosted infrastructure and operating models, the collaboration aims to support governments and regulated industries deploying AI workloads that must remain in Canada, under Canadian control.

Quotes

"A trusted, sovereign AI ecosystem can't be built by any one company alone – it requires infrastructure, secure facilities and trusted supply chains working together. Through Bell AI Fabric, we have been building a Canadian ecosystem to support sovereign AI, and our collaboration with Celestica strengthens that foundation by bringing traceable, lifecycle-managed infrastructure into the stack. Together, we are helping governments and regulated organizations deploy AI with confidence, while keeping sensitive workloads under Canadian control."

- Michel Richer, President, Bell AI, Bell AI Fabric: Operations and Quantum

"Canada has an opportunity to strengthen its sovereign AI capabilities by bringing together domestic infrastructure and advanced hardware expertise. This collaboration with Bell establishes a framework to support Canadian-based AI infrastructure, promote trusted supply chains and advance dialogue with the Canadian government on building a resilient, sovereign AI stack."

- Ganesha Rasiah, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise AI Platforms, Celestica

1Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

About Celestica

Celestica is a technology leader dedicated to driving customer success and market advancements. With deep expertise in design, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and platform solutions, Celestica enables critical data center infrastructure for AI, cloud, and hybrid cloud and advances technologies in high-growth markets. With a talented team and a strategic global network, Celestica helps its customers achieve competitive advantages. For more information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com.

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SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)