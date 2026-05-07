MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Mirko Bibic 353,953,313 98.54 % 5,234,818 1.46 % Robert P. Dexter 353,627,369 98.45 % 5,560,764 1.55 % Katherine Lee 352,455,181 98.13 % 6,732,929 1.87 % Monique F. Leroux 351,935,337 97.98 % 7,253,735 2.02 % Sheila A. Murray 353,097,526 98.30 % 6,089,369 1.70 % Louis P. Pagnutti 355,329,541 98.93 % 3,858,648 1.07 % Calin Rovinescu 353,127,593 98.31 % 6,061,479 1.69 % Karen Sheriff 353,988,345 98.55 % 5,199,837 1.45 % Jennifer Tory 355,078,864 98.86 % 4,109,294 1.14 % Louis Vachon 355,951,816 99.10 % 3,236,372 0.90 % Steve Weed 355,143,310 98.87 % 4,044,880 1.13 % Johan Wibergh 355,295,756 98.92 % 3,892,002 1.08 % Cornell Wright 353,310,385 98.36 % 5,877,329 1.64 %

Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is available on sedarplus.ca.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.



1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

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SOURCE BCE Inc.