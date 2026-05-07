BCE announces election of Directors Français

News provided by

BCE Inc.

May 07, 2026, 15:06 ET

MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Mirko Bibic

353,953,313

98.54 %

5,234,818

1.46 %

Robert P. Dexter

353,627,369

98.45 %

5,560,764

1.55 %

Katherine Lee

352,455,181

98.13 %

6,732,929

1.87 %

Monique F. Leroux

351,935,337

97.98 %

7,253,735

2.02 %

Sheila A. Murray

353,097,526

98.30 %

6,089,369

1.70 %

Louis P. Pagnutti

355,329,541

98.93 %

3,858,648

1.07 %

Calin Rovinescu

353,127,593

98.31 %

6,061,479

1.69 %

Karen Sheriff

353,988,345

98.55 %

5,199,837

1.45 %

Jennifer Tory

355,078,864

98.86 %

4,109,294

1.14 %

Louis Vachon

355,951,816

99.10 %

3,236,372

0.90 %

Steve Weed

355,143,310

98.87 %

4,044,880

1.13 %

Johan Wibergh

355,295,756

98.92 %

3,892,002

1.08 %

Cornell Wright

353,310,385

98.36 %

5,877,329

1.64 %

Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is available on sedarplus.ca

About BCE 

BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections. 

Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
[email protected]

Investor inquiries:
Richard Bengian
[email protected]

SOURCE BCE Inc.

Organization Profile

BCE Inc.

Related Organization(s)

Bell