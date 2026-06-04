Bell Media Unveils a Blockbuster 2026/2027 Slate Across CTV and Crave, Fuelled by New Series and Returning Hits, Live Events, and Sports

– CTV celebrates 25 consecutive years as Canada's #1 conventional network in primetime –

– New series joining CTV and Crave this fall include DOC, NEWLYWEDS, and THE TRAITORS (Civilian Version), with THE ROOKIE: NORTH, SUNSET P.I., and the UNTITLED GREY'S ANATOMY SPINOFF scheduled for midseason, with S.W.A.T. EXILES coming soon, as well as BIG BROTHER USA joining Summer 2027 and the return of BIG BROTHER CANADA –

– Crave-exclusive premieres include AMERICAN HOSTAGE, UP TO NO GOOD, CRYSTAL LAKE, and THE GOOD DAUGHTER –

– SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE joins CTV and Crave's late-night lineup this fall –

– Returning hits include THE ROOKIE, TRACKER, 9-1-1: NASHVILLE, ST. DENIS MEDICAL, THE AMAZING RACE, GREY'S ANATOMY, Canada's #1 drama HIGH POTENTIAL, and more –

– CFL and NFL return to CTV and Crave, along with TSN, culminating with the 113th GREY CUP and SUPER BOWL LXI –

– ETALK celebrates a milestone anniversary, as the entertainment news series begins Season 25 this fall –

TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Bell Media today unveiled its 2026/27 programming slate for CTV and Crave, featuring buzzy new originals and acquired series, returning fan favourites, live sports, breaking news, and major cultural events – all anchored by comprehensive FIFA World Cup coverage across Bell Media platforms.

Building on another year of industry-leading momentum, CTV celebrates 25 consecutive years as Canada's #1 conventional network in primetime, while Crave delivered its most-watched year ever in 2025. Together, CTV and Crave continue to reach audiences at scale with a cross-platform content ecosystem spanning hit scripted and unscripted series, marquee live broadcasts, trusted news coverage, and some of the world's biggest cultural and sporting moments.

"CTV continues to bring Canadians the biggest entertainment franchises, live sports, and trusted news programming with broad audience appeal," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Global Content, Bell Media. "With the addition of iconic global franchises like BIG BROTHER, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and spinoff series of GREY'S ANATOMY, S.W.A.T. and THE ROOKIE to our lineup, alongside Crave's premium slate of acclaimed originals, hit series, and marquee streaming events, we're creating a complementary viewing experience that delivers the content audiences love across both CTV and Crave – wherever, whenever, and however they choose to watch."

With all CTV series also available to Crave subscribers through the live CTV channel, as well as on demand the next day, here's what's coming up on CTV and Crave:

New fall series include THE TRAITORS (Civilian Version), NEWLYWEDS, and DOC. Seasons 1 and 2 of DOC will also be available on Crave.

Coming exclusively to Crave are dramas AMERICAN HOSTAGE, UP TO NO GOOD, CRYSTAL LAKE and THE GOOD DAUGHTER.

Returning this fall are BOSTON BLUE, BEST MEDICINE, TRACKER, THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS, R.J. DECKER, SCRUBS, ST. DENIS MEDICAL, GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, 9-1-1: NASHVILLE, GREY'S ANATOMY, CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE, CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!, CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK, SHARK TANK, THE AMAZING RACE, THE FLOOR, and THE VOICE.

Also beginning this fall, as previously announced, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE joins CTV and Crave's Saturday night lineup. As part of the programming update, CTV NEWS TORONTO, CTV NEWS OTTAWA, and CTV NEWS MONTREAL at 11:30 p.m. ET shift to 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturdays, complementing CTV NEWS AT SIX and CTV NATIONAL NEWS WITH HEATHER BUTTS at 11 p.m. ET.

Midseason Premieres

Midseason additions include new series THE ROOKIE: NORTH, SUNSET P.I., and the UNTITLED GREY'S ANATOMY SPINOFF.

Returning midseason titles include THE ROOKIE, Canada's #1 drama HIGH POTENTIAL, WILL TRENT, SHIFTING GEARS, MEMORY OF A KILLER, THE MASKED SINGER, and FEAR FACTOR: HOUSE OF FEAR.

Coming soon to CTV and Crave is S.W.A.T. EXILES.

BIG BROTHER USA makes itself at home on CTV and Crave beginning Summer 2027, as CTV and Crave also announced today the return of BIG BROTHER CANADA.

Bell Media Original Productions

Continuing to invest in homegrown content, Bell Media Original productions returning include: SULLIVAN'S CROSSING (Season 5), THE TRAITORS CANADA (Season 4), MASTERCHEF CANADA (Season 9), PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA (Season 2), CANADA'S DRAG RACE (Season 7), ACTING GOOD (Season 5), THE OFFICE MOVERS (Season 3), SHORESY (Season 6), HEATED RIVALRY (Season 2), and more. For a full list of Bell Media Original productions, click here .

Awards and Live Events

CTV remains Canada's premier destination for marquee live events, following another standout year in live programming. Highlights included the 98th OSCARS®, once again the year's #1 entertainment broadcast, and SUPER BOWL LX, the most-watched broadcast of winter 2026, reaching 14.2 million Canadians. This season, CTV continues to be Canada's home for the biggest live entertainment events, headlined by the 99th OSCARS® and the return of ETALK AFTER THE OSCARS, as ETALK celebrates a milestone 25th season this fall. The schedule also features television's biggest nights, including the 78th EMMY® AWARDS, CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, and the 60th Annual CMA AWARDS (CTV2).

Bell Media remains the exclusive television broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada. Coverage returns to CTV/CTV2 and Crave this fall, in addition to TSN, with MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL, THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL, and SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL, culminating with SUPER BOWL LXI on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027.

The CFL is also back on CTV and Crave, with Saturday afternoon games, alongside TSN. Together, the networks deliver Canada's largest annual single-day sporting event – the 113th GREY CUP, live from McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 15 (visit TSN.ca for the complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule).

CTV Daytime

CTV's daytime lineup returns with new seasons of CTV YOUR MORNING, LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG, THE VIEW, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, and THE SOCIAL.

CTV News

CTV News programming continues to anchor the schedule with Canada's #1 national news, CTV NATIONAL NEWS with Omar Sachedina (weeknights at 11:30 p.m.) and Sandie Rinaldo (weekdays at 5:30 p.m.), as well as Heather Butts on weekends (11 p.m.). Serving communities across Canada are local newscasts including CTV NEWS AT SIX, CTV NEWS AT FIVE, and CTV NEWS AT 11:30 p.m. New this fall, CTV NEWS TORONTO, CTV NEWS OTTAWA, and CTV NEWS MONTREAL newscasts at 11:30 p.m. ET move to 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturdays only.

For series descriptions, click here .

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

TikTok

@CraveCanada

@CTV

Instagram

@CTV_PR

@TheLede_CA

@CraveCanada

@CTV

X

@CTV_PR

@TheLede_CA

@CraveCanada

@CTV

Facebook

Facebook.com/CraveCanada

Facebook.com/CTV

YouTube

@CTVTelevision

@CraveCanada

About CTV

CTV is Canada's most-watched broadcaster, providing unparalleled entertainment content across two broadcast networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels with CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Nature Channel, CTV Speed Channel, and CTV Wild Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies. CTV also features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and most-trusted local newscasts. CTV is available on Crave, the largest Canadian-owned streamer. CTV is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media, and entertainment company, with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media.

About Crave

Crave is the largest Canadian-owned streamer delivering an unparalleled content offering with HBO and Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, and iconic series including FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, and more. It also boasts an ever-growing and globally renowned slate of English and French original series. Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Prime Video Subscriptions, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and participating TV service providers. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media, and entertainment company. Visit our website at Crave.ca.

Source: Numeris, Total Canada, BYTD Weeks 2-32 (9/08/25 to 4/12/26), A25-54, Final Data

Source: Adobe Analytics / mParticle / Crave Amazon Channels. Viewing on Crave.ca, Crave apps, Crave Amazon Channels

For more information, please contact:

Matthew Almeida, CTV Networks, [email protected] or 647.389.2337

Jesse Wanagas, CTV Networks, [email protected] or 416.300.7355

SOURCE Bell Media