Crave Original Series YAGA, From Blink49 Studios, Acquired for U.S. Market by AMC Global Media

– In a deal secured by Sphere Abacus, a Bell Media company, AMC Global Media

secures U.S. streaming rights for the contemporary mystery thriller –

– YAGA is produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures, and stars Carrie-

Anne Moss, Noah Reid, Clark Backo, Hudson Williams, and more –

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Crave confirmed today its original series YAGA, produced by Blink49 Studios, is set to debut in the U.S. later this year exclusively on AMC+. The deal was secured by Sphere Abacus, a Bell Media company, and comes on the heels of the recent announcement that the series was acquired by Sky for the United Kingdon and Ireland. Additional territories to be announced soon.

"The ongoing international momentum for YAGA, and its successful expansion into new global markets, is a testament to the show's compelling narrative, creative team, and powerful performances," said Justin Stockman, VP, Global Content, Bell Media. "We're excited that U.S. audiences will soon be captivated by this contemporary retelling of a classic mythical story."

Based on the hit play by Kat Sandler, who also serves as writer and showrunner, the Crave Original series reimagines the myth of Baba Yaga as a contemporary mystery thriller set in a small coastal town. Produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures in partnership with Crave, YAGA is co-directed by David Frazee and Rachel Talalay. The series is executive produced by Mackenzie Donaldson, Andrew Miller, and Carrie-Anne Moss, and produced by Charles Cooper.

YAGA follows Rapp (Noah Reid), a private investigator who arrives in a small coastal town to investigate the disappearance of a young heir to a powerful fishery, Henry Park (Hudson Williams). He finds himself at odds with an apprehensive local detective, Carson (Clark Backo), a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men, Katherine (Carrie-Anne Moss), and a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives, and ancient magic.

As was revealed last week, the series also stars Sheila McCarthy, Megan Follows, Ezra Franky, Patrick Gilmore, Katharine Isabelle, and Hiro Kanagawa, along with Emilija Baranac, Georgia Acken, Anisa Harris, and Sam Krochmal.

Distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus, YAGA is available for international broadcasters as either four one-hour episodes, or eight half-hour episodes.

About Crave

Crave is the largest Canadian-owned streamer delivering an unparalleled content offering with a globally renowned slate of premium original series, HBO and Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood hit movies, and iconic series including FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, and more. Crave is available directly to Canadians at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Prime Video Subscriptions, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and participating TV service providers. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company. Visit our website at Crave.ca.

About AMC Global Media

AMC Global Media (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, HIDIVE and All Reality; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution label Independent Film Company. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe. AMC Global Media is headquartered in the United States, with international operations in Iberia, Latin America, Central Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

For more information:



Maeve Lisle, [email protected]

SOURCE Bell Media