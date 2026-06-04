Bell Media Announces 2026/27 Original Content Slate

Key Tags: @BellMediaPR, @TheLede_CA

TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Bell Media today unveiled its 2026/27 English original content slate, featuring 62 premium titles alongside 56 French-language projects announced earlier this week for a total of 118 titles. Anchored by bold storytelling, global partnerships, and a deep roster of Canadian creative talent, the slate delivers high-impact content designed to resonate at home and on the world stage, and underscores Bell Media's enduring commitment to its portfolio of originals.

"Bell Media's 2026/27 slate reflects our continued ambition to lead with distinctive, globally competitive Canadian storytelling," said Sean Cohan, President, Bell Media. "We're doubling down on premium storytelling, expanding our creative partnerships, and investing in ideas that break through--both for Canadian audiences and viewers around the world. Together with the industry's best creators, we've built a pipeline that drives cultural impact and long-term growth."

Among today's announcements:

Hosted by Andrea Bain, BIG BROTHER CANADA is set to return to Canadian audiences and goes into production next spring in Montréal.





is set to return to Canadian audiences and goes into production next spring in Montréal. THE LITTLEST HOBO is the first project from Bell Media's previously announced development and production agreement with Lionsgate and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures. The series is produced by Lionsgate Canada in partnership with Point Grey Pictures, Rose Oushalkas and Christopher Dew of New Hobo Productions Inc., and Crave.



is the first project from Bell Media's previously announced development and production agreement with Lionsgate and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures. The series is produced by Lionsgate Canada in partnership with Point Grey Pictures, Rose Oushalkas and Christopher Dew of New Hobo Productions Inc., and Crave. Building on the multi-year success of SULLIVAN'S CROSSING, Bell Media and Reel World Management Canada announce new romance mystery drama series, THUNDER POINT , adapted from the New York Times bestselling books by author Robyn Carr.





, adapted from the New York Times bestselling books by author Robyn Carr. Crave announces raunchy new comedy series, MEATBALLS , based on the Canadian cult classic film and from production partners Blink49 Studios and Incendo, and starring Robbie G.K.



, based on the Canadian cult classic film and from production partners Blink49 Studios and Incendo, and starring Robbie G.K. Previously announced, and from Canada's own David Shore (THE GOOD DOCTOR, HOUSE), the new Crave Original drama series, I'M NOT HERE TO HURT YOU , is created by David Shore & Freddie Highmore, and stars Highmore in the leading role. Produced by Blink49 Studios, the series is the first co-commission by Sony Pictures Television and Bell Media, with SPT distributing the series in the United States and internationally.



, is created by David Shore & Freddie Highmore, and stars Highmore in the leading role. Produced by Blink49 Studios, the series is the first co-commission by Sony Pictures Television and Bell Media, with SPT distributing the series in the United States and internationally. BALLS DEEP is a new Crave Original unscripted series, executive produced by Matthew Solomon and Blink 49's Toby Dormer and Allison Brough, set against Miami's world of elite sports and perfect bodies, where steamy relationships and double lives dominate both on and off the court.



is a new Crave Original unscripted series, executive produced by Matthew Solomon and Blink 49's Toby Dormer and Allison Brough, set against Miami's world of elite sports and perfect bodies, where steamy relationships and double lives dominate both on and off the court. Crave announces its latest project with Jared Keeso, CATS IN THE PLATEAU , a comedy about two Montréal garbage men who start a gang.



, a comedy about two Montréal garbage men who start a gang. Starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar, BULGES is a new Crave Original comedy, based on the special of the same name, that follows the staff at a not-so-family friendly, all-male restaurant in Niagara Falls, Ont.



is a new Crave Original comedy, based on the special of the same name, that follows the staff at a not-so-family friendly, all-male restaurant in Niagara Falls, Ont. From showrunner Jeremy Boxen, THE HIDDEN KEYS is a captivating adaptation of acclaimed author André Alexis' novel, where a master thief forges an unexpected bond with his enigmatic, wealthy, and drug-addicted client.



is a captivating adaptation of acclaimed author André Alexis' novel, where a master thief forges an unexpected bond with his enigmatic, wealthy, and drug-addicted client. From Jennifer Podemski, Amber Daniels, and Sherry Mckay, the new Crave Original comedy series I CAN'T SAVE YOU follows a down-on-her-luck single mom who stumbles into stand-up comedy.



follows a down-on-her-luck single mom who stumbles into stand-up comedy. Crave builds its portfolio of gripping original docuseries that explore the stories of: disgraced former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding ( NOSE DEEP ); a new perspective on the still-unsolved murders of Barry and Honey Sherman (DEAD OF WINTER ); the spectacular rise and fall of Canadian Olympian Eric Lamaze (DARK HORSE) ; the final days of Jeffrey Epstein ( EPSTEIN: A CASE FOR MURDER ); and more.





); a new perspective on the still-unsolved murders of Barry and Honey Sherman ); the spectacular rise and fall of Canadian Olympian Eric Lamaze ; the final days of Jeffrey Epstein ( ); and more. Crave drops the puck on a full slate of all-new, can't-miss hockey content, featuring: Jay Baruchel's BLOOD ON THE ICE about fighting in hockey; an eye-opening standalone documentary JONATHAN TOEWS DOCUMENTARY ( working title) about NHL player Jonathan Toews; reality series PUCK PARENTS (working title) , following Canadian families immersed in the cut-throat world of youth hockey; gripping docuseries CANADA CUP '87: THE COLD WAR ON ICE ( working title ), about one of the most pivotal hockey moments in history; and two-part docuseries IF STANLEY COULD TALK , a fun and adventurous look at one of the most coveted trophies in sports.





about fighting in hockey; an eye-opening standalone documentary ( about NHL player Jonathan Toews; reality series , following Canadian families immersed in the cut-throat world of youth hockey; gripping docuseries ( ), about one of the most pivotal hockey moments in history; and two-part docuseries , a fun and adventurous look at one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Additionally, the Crave hit original series, THE REBUILD: INSIDE THE MONTREAL CANADIENS , is returning for a third season.





, is returning for a third season. CTV has renewed SULLIVAN'S CROSSING , its #1 original drama, for Season 5. The network also announced Season 5 of ACTING GOOD joining previously announced new seasons of THE TRAITORS CANADA (Season 4), MASTERCHEF CANADA (Season 9), and THE AMAZING RACE CANADA (Season 12).



, its #1 original drama, for Season 5. The network also announced Season 5 of joining previously announced new seasons of (Season 4), (Season 9), and (Season 12). ANNA PIGEON , Bell Media's first co-commission with Versant's USA Network, debuts on August 7, and stars Tracy Spiridakosas as a former city slicker who became a park ranger after a devasting loss changed the trajectory of her life.



, Bell Media's first co-commission with Versant's USA Network, debuts on August 7, and stars Tracy Spiridakosas as a former city slicker who became a park ranger after a devasting loss changed the trajectory of her life. Previously announced new Crave Originals premiering in 2026 include: contemporary mystery thriller YAGA ; the hauntingly fun unscripted series SNOOKI: THE PARANORMAL ROOKIE ; Jared Keeso's comedy I KILL THE BEAR ; the inaugural season of CANADA'S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS; and dating competition series TEMPTATIONS UNDER THE SUN: CYPRUS, and more.





; the hauntingly fun unscripted series ; Jared Keeso's comedy ; the inaugural season of and more. Previously announced returning Crave Original series include: HEATED RIVALRY (Season 2); THE OFFICE MOVERS (Season 3); CANADA'S DRAG RACE (Season 7); SHORESY (Season 6); PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA (Season 2); DRAG BRUNCH SAVED MY LIFE (Season 2); and SUPER TEAM CANADA (Season 2).

For returning series, click here.

Bell Media's new English-language original entertainment slate includes the following titles, with more to be announced.

Series:

ADVENT CALENDAR – Crave

ADVENT CALENDAR is the English adaptation of the hit French Crave Original series LE CALENDRIER DE L'AVENT. In this dating competition series, one woman sets out to find love before Christmas Eve, hoping to find the perfect date to bring home to her family for the holidays, all while being guided by her fairy godmother. In each episode, she opens the doors to an advent calendar unlike any other, with each box holding unexpected surprises, magical moments, and difficult decisions. (Sphere Media)

Genre: Dating competition series

Number of episodes: 24 x 15

ANNA PIGEON – USA Network and Crave *Previously announced*

The series follows Anna Pigeon (Tracy Spiridakos), a former city slicker who became a park ranger after a devastating loss changed the trajectory of her life forever. While Anna tries to outrun her demons, her focus turns to solving crimes that have taken place within national park grounds, no matter who or what gets in her way. Produced by Cineflix, December Films, and SEVEN24 Films for USA Network in association with Bell Media. Morwyn Brebner serves as showrunner, with Lea Thompson directing. In Canada, ANNA PIGEON is a Crave Original series, debuting August 7 on USA Network, with new episodes streaming next day on Crave. (Cineflix, December Films, and Seven24 Films)

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 10 x 60

BIG BROTHER CANADA – CTV & Crave *Announced earlier today*

Hosted by THE SOCIAL's Andrea Bain, BIG BROTHER CANADA returns to Canadian audiences in 2027. From Entourage, the team behind the French-language Québécois series, BIG BROTHER CÉLÉBRITÉS, and produced in association with Crave and CTV, BIG BROTHER CANADA is set to begin production Spring 2027 in Montréal. Casting details to be announced at a later date. (Entourage)

Genre: Competition series

Number of episodes: 30 x 60

BIZZARE ER – Crave

BIZZARE ER is a wildly entertaining half hour series that that dives headfirst into the most unbelievable, jaw-dropping, and painfully awkward cases to hit Canadian emergency rooms. Told through the firsthand accounts of veteran healthcare workers and first responders who've seen it all, BIZARRE ER explores the unpredictable intersection of medicine and misadventure. (Peacock Alley Entertainment Inc. *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Reality

Number of episodes: 18 x 30

BULGES – Crave

Expanding on the 2024 Crave Original special, THE DESSERT PRESENTS: ST. BULGES DAY, the all-new series BULGES follows the lovably eccentric staff at an iconic and once-thriving all-male, not-so-family friendly restaurant called Bulges in Niagara Falls, Ont., as they embrace friendship, juggle complicated love lives, and fend off ruthless cross-town rivals...all while sporting booty shorts that are tight in all the right places. Starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Shane Cunningham, Isabella Campbell, Tommy Schoenith, Mike Veerman, Bryson McBain, Jillian Smart, Chris Robinson, Kevin Hanchard, Renzo Garcia, Boomer Phillips, and Tom Henry. Guest stars include Steph Tolev, Lauren Ash, Michelle Mylett, Franco Lo Presti, Josh Cruddas, Rothaford Gray, Jamar McNeil, Dom Gabriel, Leandra Earl, and Russell Yuen. Production is currently underway in Hamilton and Niagara Falls. Created by Shane Cunningham, Jonathan Popalis, and Mike Veerman. BULGES is executive produced by Matt King and Andrew Ferguson for LaRue, Shane Cunningham, Jonathan Popalis, Mike Veerman for Platonic Friends, Bruce McCulloch, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Justin Stockman, Max Kerman, Ashley Poitevin, Vanessa Steinmetz, Jay Carolyn Wu, and Mark Myers.(LaRue Entertainment & Platonic Friends Productions *US distribution handled by Sphere Abacus and LaRue Entertainment, Sphere Abacus handles international distribution)

Genre: Comedy

Number of episodes: 8 x 30

CANADA'S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS – Crave *Previously Announced*

Hold on to your beavers! Crave announced that it is expanding the Drag Race universe in Canada with the all-new Crave Original series, CANADA'S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS. Brooke Lynn Hytes serves as host and resident judge, alongside judges Priyanka and Jimbo, forming the first all-drag judging panel in Drag Race her-story. The six-episode, one-hour spin-off of Crave's award-winning original series CANADA'S DRAG RACE welcomes back queens with unfinished business to compete for the chance to be crowned "Canada's Ultimate All-Star," and win a cash prize of $100,000. (Blue Ant Studios & World of Wonder)

Genre: Competition series

Number of episodes: 6 x 30

CATS IN THE PLATEAU – Crave

Tired of living at the bottom of the social and financial food chain, two Montréal garbage men attempt to catapult themselves to the top by starting a gang. (New Metric Media)

Genre: Comedy

Number of episodes: 6 x 30

GOLDEN MILE – Crave

Created by Joyce Wong and Brian Keith Etheridge, GOLDEN MILE is a half-hour workplace ensemble comedy that follows the hijinks of three millennial security guards as they try to sabotage the sale of the dilapidated strip mall where they work to condo developers. It's the only community they've ever known and they'll go to any means necessary to save it. (Avalon)

Genre: Comedy

Number of episodes: 6 x 30

THE HIDDEN KEYS – Crave

THE HIDDEN KEYS is a new 1-hour mystery thriller about a noble thief from the wrong side of town who strikes up a life-changing friendship with the rich junkie who hires him to solve an incredible treasure hunt left to her by her billionaire father. Based on Giller Prize-winning author André Alexis' novel. Jeremy Boxen is showrunner, Jake Yanowski is executive producer for Aircraft Pictures. (Aircraft Pictures & Boxenworks Ltd, *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 8 x 60

I CAN'T SAVE YOU – Crave

When life throws punches, write punchlines. A struggling down-on-her-luck single mom finds her calling when she stumbles into stand-up comedy. From creators Jennifer Podemski, Amber Daniels, and Sherry Mckay. (Redcloud Studios & Frantic Films *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Comedy

Number of episodes: 8 x 30

I KILL THE BEAR – Crave *Previously Announced*

Created, written by, and starring Jared Keeso, I KILL THE BEAR is a comedy about a family of bear wranglers for film sets, and why – after 100 years – they've decided to make this film their last. Starring Jared Keeso, Sarah-Maude Beauchesne, Jonathan Torrens, Georges St-Pierre, Adrian Holmes, Kristin Kreuk, and Chad Kroeger. (New Metric Media)

Genre: Comedy

Number of episodes: 6 x 30

I'M NOT HERE TO HURT YOU – Crave *Previously Announced*

In I'M NOT HERE TO HURT YOU, after killing someone in a bicycle accident, an upstanding family man spirals into a life of crime…driven by the noble but futile goal of never hurting anyone ever again. The show is inspired by the true story of the man who became known as "Ireland's most polite bank robber," and The Irish Independent podcast of the same name.

(Blink49 Studios)

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 10 x 60

THE LITTLEST HOBO – Crave *Announced earlier today*

THE LITTLEST HOBO is a live-action drama, reimagining the beloved Canadian television series, which originally aired on CTV from 1979 to 1985. Starring an extraordinarily intelligent, ownerless German Shepherd who wandered from town to town helping people in need, the story has resonated with generations of audiences. This marks Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's first scripted project for the Canadian market under Lionsgate's first-look television deal with Point Grey. (Lionsgate Canada, Point Grey Pictures)

Genre: Drama

MEATBALLS – Crave

A reimagining of the classic Canadian 1979 comedic film, MEATBALLS is a coming-of-age way-too late story that's equal parts sweet and sexy. Starring Robbie G.K., with additional cast to be announced, the series is set in a failing summer camp that, with a little hard work and a lot of good vibes, still has the potential to be the best place on earth for 200 lucky kids. Or, more importantly, for the 30 counsellors who call it their home away from home and the best place to have a good time. (Blink49 Studios & Incendo *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Comedy

Number of episodes: 8 x 30

SALTY – Crave

SALTY is a female buddy comedy about Callie and Serena, two millennial mermaids who come ashore in small-town Atlantic Canada looking for love. (Frantic Films *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Comedy

Number of episodes: 8 x 30

SEOUL PALACE – Crave *Previously Announced*

In the early 1970s, an exiled Korean rock star, Lee Sang-Bin, seizes a path to redemption and relevancy when he's serendipitously charged with running the first Asian nightclub in Toronto. Amidst the backdrop of tumultuous cultural change and boiling racial tensions in the city, Sang-Bin must reckon with his past, while unexpectedly navigating the future of the city. Inspired by the true events surrounding the founding of the now-iconic Toronto rock hall, Lee's Palace, this six-episode drama is a wide-screen portrait of the immigrant experience, the enduring armor of love, and the power of music when it's coursing through your veins. (Banger Films *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 6 x 60

SIGIL – Crave *Previously Announced*

Devery Jacobs and OSCAR-winning filmmaker Chris Lavis present SIGIL, a new eight-part fantasy-horror series that blends live action and animation into a mind-bending and exhilarating spectacle. (Trioscope Studios)

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 8 x 60

SLO PITCH – Crave *Previously Announced*

Welcome to the world of beer league sports, where Joanne Pico is coach to six-time league losers, "The Public Lass Brovaries." Coach Joanne is dead set on turning things around this season despite having just been brutally dumped by her girlfriend and co-founder of the team. Throughout the summer, Joanne leads her lovable, chaotic crew through a season of strikeouts, petty rivalries, conservative-politician sponsors, and sexy carwash fundraisers gone wrong. With her ex now playing on a rival team, Joanne's got a lot to prove this season. It's time to win the breakup, get the gang back together, and maybe even find new love over beers in the dugout. (Shaftesbury, Boss & Co, PAGEBOY Productions *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Mockumentary

Number of episodes: 10 x 30

SNOOKI: THE PARANORMAL ROOKIE - Crave *Previously Announced*

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi explores Canada's most haunted locations in the upcoming paranormal investigation series SNOOKI: THE PARANORMAL ROOKIE. The series pairs Snooki's unfiltered charisma and genuine belief in the supernatural with the expertise of Kevin Whitaker, one of Canada's foremost psychic mediums. Joining the investigations are occult expert and historian Missy Morrow, whose deep knowledge of haunted lore and ritual practices helps guide the team through each location's dark past, and tech specialist Todd Thomas, who brings cutting-edge paranormal equipment and investigative techniques into the field. With zero formal training but a whole lot of determination, Snooki embarks on a transformational journey from wide-eyed rookie to increasingly confident investigator as the team uncovers chilling mysteries inside some of Canada's most haunted locations. (Buck Productions & My Entertainment *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Reality

Number of episodes: 8 x 60

TEMPTATIONS UNDER THE SUN: CYPRUS – Crave *Previously Announced*

Based on Québec's hit unscripted series OD: TENTATIONS AU SOLEIL, TEMPTATIONS UNDER THE SUN: CYPRUS brings together Canada's most daring singles as they face seductive challenges and unexpected twists under the Mediterranean sun. Hosted by certified sexpert and intimacy maven Shan Boodram, the stakes are high as contestants earn points to unlock key advantages…but only the boldest and most compatible couple makes it to the end and returns home with an impressive cash prize. (Productions J, *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Competition series

Number of episodes: 10 x 60

THUNDER POINT - CTV

Building on the multi-year success of SULLIVAN'S CROSSING, Bell Media, Reel World Management Canada and Fremantle have teamed up again, this time on THUNDER POINT, a 10-episode, one-hour romance, mystery series adapted from the books by New York Times bestselling author, Robyn Carr. This will be the third series from Showrunner, Executive Producer Roma Roth and Executive Producer Christopher E. Perry, the visionary producing team that brought VIRGIN RIVER and SULLIVAN'S CROSSING to the small screen. THUNDER POINT will be Executive Produced by Reel World Management in association with CTV and Fremantle.

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 10 x 60

YAGA – Crave *Previously Announced*

YAGA follows Rapp (Noah Reid), a private investigator who arrives in a small coastal town to investigate the disappearance of a young heir to a powerful fishery, Henry Park (Hudson Williams). He finds himself at odds with an apprehensive local detective, Carson (Clark Backo), a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men, Katherine (Carrie-Anne Moss), and a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives, and ancient magic. (Blink49 Studios & Front Street Pictures *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 8 x 30

New Movies. Docuseries, Documentaries:

A LIFETIME IN PHOTOBOOTHS – Crave *Previously Announced*

A tenacious drag king fights to protect analogue photobooths, sanctuaries for self-expression and queer identity, from becoming yet another casualty of the modern digital world. (EyeSteel (PB) Productions Inc. / Four Thousand Words Productions Inc.)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

ABOVE SUSPICION – Crave *Previously Announced*

Directed by Jason Lapeyre, the three-part docuseries explores the terrifying case of Colonel Russell Williams, the former Canadian Air Force Base Commander and pilot who was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jessica Lloyd and Corporal Marie-France Comeau in 2020, and 82 counts of breaking and entering. Williams was a decorated pilot and spent time flying Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and other dignitaries whilst committing these crimes. The series features unprecedented access to former OPP officer and master interrogator, Jim Smyth. (Peacock Alley Entertainment *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 3 x 60

ALL HEART: CANADA WOMEN'S RUGBY – Crave *Previously Announced*

ALL HEART: CANADA WOMEN'S RUGBY is the four-episode Crave Original docuseries offering unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access to the Canadian women's team, and their journey through Women's Rugby World Cup 2025. (Boat Rocker Studios)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 4 x 30

AYAMI SATO: CURVEBALL – Crave

For the first time in the 107 year history of The Canadian Baseball League (formerly known as The Intercounty Baseball League), Ayami Sato, widely known as the best female pitcher in the world, makes history by becoming the first woman to take the field with the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 11, 2025. AYAMI SATO: CURVEBALL is an intimate, compelling film that will chronicle the challenges, triumphs, and dedication it takes for Ayami to take up space and success in her inaugural season in an all-male league. Directed by Sarah Moshman and Grace Lee-Toumanidis. (Buck Productions, Maximum Effort, Empowered Film Foundation, Symvoli Pictures)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

BALLS DEEP – Crave

Executive produced by Matthew Solomon and Blink49's Toby Dormer and Allison Brough, BALLS DEEP pulls back the curtain on the hidden side of Miami's perfect bodies and beach volleyball rivalries, where steamy relationships and double lives turn competition into a high-stakes game of identity, desire, and betrayal, building toward major season competitions on and off the court. (Blink49 Studios *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 10 x 60

BILLION DOLLAR HASH HUNT – Crave

In the 1990s, a ragtag team of small town Vermonters, led by All-American football player Billy Greer, worked for one of the world's biggest drug syndicates: a Dutch cartel known as The Octopus. Billy and his crew moved hundreds of tons of hash from Pakistan to North America until he was arrested in 1991, with 54 tons of hash. Billy spent almost 20 years in never revealed there was still 62 tons of hash hidden in the St. Lawrence Seaway. It's a billion-dollar stash that Billy and Rick are ready to recover together. Billy has never cooperated with authorities, never told his story, never looked for the 62 tons...until now. (Alibi Entertainment, Bungalow Media, & Deep Dive)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 3 x 60

BLOOD ON THE ICE – Crave

BLOOD ON THE ICE is a documentary series from the mind of Jay Baruchel, as he wrestles with a deeply personal contradiction: how can Canadians be known around the world as kind, polite, peace-loving people, when our national sport is soaked in violence? (Game Seven Media *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 5 x 60

CANADA CUP '87: THE COLD WAR ON ICE (working title) – Crave

Directed by Brent Hodge, CANADA CUP '87: THE COLD WAR ON ICE (working title) is a gripping four-part documentary series featuring intimate, newly uncovered archive that transports viewers back to a pivotal moment in hockey history - one where the world's top hockey superpowers collided amidst global tension and controversy. (Muse Entertainment, TVO)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 4 x 60

CANDY AND THE BAD COP – Crave

A picture-perfect love story evolves into a shocking fraud involving a dirty cop, a secret mistress, a vulnerable dead man, a fake will - and the glamourous ex-girlfriend who exposes the crime. (Blue Ant Studios)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 3 x 60

DARK HORSE – Crave

When Olympic gold medalist Éric Lamaze claws his way from the streets of Montréal to the pinnacle of showjumping, he uses his fame to manipulate the world's wealthiest equestrians--rigging horse deals, throwing drug-fueled parties, and even faking a terminal illness. But as his lies spiral into the multi-millions and the lawsuits mount, his empire begins to crack--revealing how unchecked power and wealth created the perfect arena for a master manipulator. (Fathom Film Group *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 3 x 60

DEAD OF WINTER - Crave

DEAD OF WINTER is a three-part true-crime docuseries that investigates Canada's most infamous unsolved murder case: the 2017 double-homicide of pharma billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman. A riveting new perspective on the still-unsolved murders of Barry and Honey Sherman, told through the lens of Barry's cousin and former prime suspect, Kerry Winter, this character-driven and cinematic docuseries peels back the layers of a fractured family dynasty and a cursed billion dollar fortune. (Grainey Pictures)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 3 x 60

EPSTEIN: A CASE FOR MURDER – Crave

EPSTEIN: A CASE FOR MURDER is a gripping two-part documentary that reexamines the final 35 days of Jeffrey Epstein's life, building a provocative case that his death was not suicide--but a calculated killing. Through a ticking clock structure, exclusive interviews, and forensic analysis, the series pieces together missing evidence, suspicious coincidences, and firsthand accounts from insiders, investigators, and experts. As each layer is uncovered, the docudrama explores the powerful forces, hidden connections, and unanswered questions at the centre of what many believe is the cover-up of the century. (Neshama Entertainment & SKY Docs)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 2 x 45

FOOL ME ONCE – Crave *Previously Announced*

FOOL ME ONCE is an investigative docuseries about Marcel André Vautour, a prolific Canadian con artist whose two-decade trail of deception left heartbreak and financial ruin across continents. Charming, elusive, and addicted to control, Marcel operated an evolving network of romance, business, immigration, and medical scams that defrauded victims of more than a million dollars. The series follows three women, Kym, Jodi, and Andréa, each drawn into a relationship that ended in betrayal. Believing they were alone, they found one another online and turned grief into action, launching a grassroots investigation that exposed the scale of Marcel's crimes and the systemic failures that allowed him to continue. As their pursuit widens, new victims and scams surface, revealing a criminal pattern that transcends borders, genders, and decades. What begins as a personal reckoning becomes a broader exposé of manipulation, accountability, and survival. (Neshama Entertainment)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 4 x 60

IF STANLEY COULD TALK – Crave

The Stanley Cup is more than just a trophy; it's a symbol of triumph, sacrifice, and a lifetime of dreams fulfilled. Now imagine if the Stanley Cup -- the most iconic trophy in sports -- could talk. Through its eyes and ears, and through the firsthand stories of the players, coaches, and legends who carried it, we experience the wild, emotional, and outrageous adventures it has witnessed across more than a century of triumphs, heartbreaks, and unforgettable celebrations as it passed from champion to champion through generations. More than just a trophy, the Stanley Cup becomes a storyteller carrying the legacy, chaos, and spirit of hockey itself. A Crave Original documentary, produced by Bright North Studios in association with The NHL Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery. (Bright North Studios)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 2 x 60

JONATHAN TOEWS DOCUMENTARY (working title) - Crave

JONATHAN TOEWS (working title) tells the compelling story of one of the most talented players of his generation making his way back to the game he loves. This is a story that goes far beyond the ice. Jonathan Toews reflects on his NHL beginnings, his championship victories, and the personal battles that nearly ended it all. (Attraction Images Inc.)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

KINGS OF COKE: NEW BLOOD and KINGS OF COKE: THE LEGEND OF RORY SHAYNE – Crave *Previously Announced*

Two follow-up chapters to the 2022 Crave Original documentary KINGS OF COKE debut in June. KINGS OF COKE: NEW BLOOD (premiering June 12) takes audiences into a ruthless biker gang war in the drug trade sparking a deadly underworld power struggle involving the mafia, the West End Gang, and rival crews. As violence spreads, investigators trace the money to a mysterious kingpin known only as Beef. Leading to the takedown of powerful leaders and their massive criminal empires. KINGS OF COKE: THE LEGEND OF RORY SHAYNE (premiering June 19) dives into the life of a notorious bank robber known for spectacular heists, prison escapes, and a courtroom hostage standoff. Linked to the West End Gang and respected across the underworld, Rory Shayne robs decades then vanishes without a trace, leaving behind a trail of questions and a search for a crime legend. (C3 Media, URBANIA)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 4 x 45

A LAWYER ON TRIAL (working title) – Crave

At the heart of this extraordinary story is a North American first: a lawyer accused of murdering his own client. Set in the quiet town of Kamloops, B.C., the story unfolds like a thriller--but it's all true: a scheme to illegally hide $774,000 spirals out of control, a desperate lawyer bungles a gruesome cover-up, and a suburban community is shaken by an unthinkable betrayal. (Blue Ant Studios *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 3 x 60

MODERN WHORE – Crave *Previously Announced*

From director Nicole Bazuin, MODERN WHORE is a hybrid documentary that reimagines popular depictions of sex work through the lived experiences of writer, performer, and sex worker, Andrea Werhun. Based on her memoir Modern Whore, Andrea grapples with social stigma and reclaims her narrative in a series of funny, heartbreaking, and surprising stories. Directed by Nicole Bazuin and Produced by Lauren Grant, Nicole Bazuin and Andrea Werhun. (Clique Pictures and Virgin Twins)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 80

NOSE DEEP – Crave

Directed by Sarah Gibson, NOSE DEEP is a three-part limited series that dives face first into the improbable, almost mythic rise of Ryan Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder who descends from carving snow on the slopes to become a key figure in an international drug trafficking operation, moving cocaine across continents. (Muse Entertainment *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 3 x 60

PRETTY PEOPLE MURDER – Crave

PRETTY PEOPLE MURDER is the shocking true story of Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li -- a glamorous young couple whose greed and vanity turns deadly when they set out to murder their friends, Tyler Pratt and Jordyn Romano. Dubbed by news outlets as the "millennial Bonnie & Clyde", Oliver and Lucy go on the run, their plan is thrown into chaos, and a gripping international manhunt ensues. (Bright North Studios Inc. *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 3 x 60

PUCK PARENTS (working title) – Crave

PUCK PARENTS (working title) is a high-stakes reality-doc series that pulls back the curtain on Canada's greatest obsession -- youth hockey -- by following the parents who are willing to do anything to see their kids succeed. What begins as dedication and pride quickly curdles into obsession, rivalry, and bad behavior as moms and dads battle over ice time, coaches' decisions, and bragging rights in rinks across the country. (Bright North Studios Inc *distributed by Sphere Abacus)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 8 x 60

RELAX, OPEN YOUR EYES - Crave *Previously Announced*

Meet Carrie Wong, a quirky young mother of two who is quickly ascending the ranks of the global Cryonics community with a singular obsession: to create life everlasting for herself, her husband Witek, and their children. After the tragic death of a member of her tight knit Cryonics community shakes her confidence in her capacity to safely freeze people, she and Witek invest their life savings to build an experimental medical facility, The Futurist Club, in an attempt to turn science fiction into reality. (Grand Scheme)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

SHARON, LOIS & BRAM: SKINNAMARINK FOREVER – Crave *Previously Announced*

SKINNAMARINK FOREVER is the unlikely story of three children's entertainers, whose rise to prominence in Canada changed the landscape of children's music forever. It tells the story of the past, present, and future of Sharon, Lois & Bram; from the humble beginnings of their self-funded first album, to the peak of their success, selling out auditoriums across North America, to asking the question, why, 45 years after their career began, is there a resurgence of people seeking their same message of love, acceptance and inclusion? Directed by Dan Slater. Produced by Matt Code, Aeschylus Poulos, Dan Slater, Adam Booth and Sara Taylor. (Hawkeye Pictures, Wildling Pictures, West Film)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

THE ART OF DANCE – Crave *Previously Announced*

From award-winning director Kevin John Fitzgerald and critically acclaimed producer Anand Ramaya comes a highly anticipated immersive cinematic experience that dares us to come alive. This documentary traces the unprecedented Indigenous–African origins of dance, revealing how it has evolved through music, community, and cultures. It explores how dance has long served as both a form of resistance and a powerful means of expression across societies over time. Featuring rare archival footage, intimate cinéma vérité, and lush cinematography, this innovative theatrical feature awakens the soul and ignites inspiration through the beauty, passion, and courage of some of the world's most celebrated dancers on a journey of connection. The film, which is based on a series, features legendary performers including James Brown, Phil Wizard, Moncell Durden, Ken Swift, Lady-C, Mykel Fonts, Don Campbellock, B-Boy Neguin, and Cree Asian. (Hip Hop Films, Karma Film)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

TURTLE ISLAND RAP – Crave *Previously Announced*

TURTLE ISLAND RAP follows three young Indigenous rappers over a year as they fight to make it in the music industry, strive to be free of colonialism, and challenge prejudice through their art. (Scenario Media)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

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About Bell Media Original Programming

Bell Media has commissioned some of Canada's most-watched and most-acclaimed English and French original programming, working with the best Canadian independent producers and global content powerhouses. Scripted series commissioned by CTV include SULLIVAN'S CROSSING, SIGHT UNSEEN, CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING, and ACTING GOOD; with unscripted series THE TRAITORS CANADA, MASTERCHEF CANADA, and record-breaking Canadian format THE AMAZING RACE CANADA; as well as quiz series BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS. Crave Originals include hit series LETTERKENNY, SHORESY, THE TRADES, LATE BLOOMER, THE OFFICE MOVERS, and CANADA'S DRAG RACE; award-winning drama LITTLE BIRD; docuseries BILLIONNAIRE MURDERS, THUNDER BAY, and THE REBUILD: INSIDE THE MONTREAL CANADIENS; as well as dozens of acclaimed feature documentaries. Bell Media's factual series and franchises include HIGHWAY THRU HELL, FORENSIC FACTOR, and MY PET ATE WHAT!?. Bell Media and Sphere Abacus also distributes a slate of original scripted and unscripted series, including LATE BLOOMER, THE OFFICE MOVERS, MARK MCKINNEY NEEDS A HOBBY, EVOLVING VEGAN, THE MIGHTIEST, and more. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at http://www.bellmedia.ca/.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes leading Canadian-owned streamer, Crave; Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brands, CTV News and Noovo Info; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading audio app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. Bell Media is majority owner of global content distributor, Sphere Abacus, and is partner in Sphere Media, Blink49 Studios, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers.

Bell Media delivers end-to-end advertising through the Bell Marketing Platform, powered by Bell First Party Data, helping brands plan smarter, activate seamlessly, and measure campaigns to drive real business outcomes at scale. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company.1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

For more information, please contact:

Mary Costa, Crave and CTV, [email protected]

Madison Keegan, Bell Media, [email protected]

SOURCE Bell Media