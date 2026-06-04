Bell Media Becomes Head of Household with Order of BIG BROTHER CANADA for Crave and CTV and Acquisition of Future Seasons of BIG BROTHER USA, Beginning in 2027

– From Entourage, and hosted by THE SOCIAL's Andrea Bain, BIG BROTHER CANADA is set to begin production Spring 2027 in Montréal –

– BIG BROTHER USA makes itself at home on CTV and Crave beginning Summer 2027 –

– Deal for iconic TV format negotiated by Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of media and entertainment powerhouse Banijay Entertainment –

– Customized brand partnership opportunities on all Bell Media platforms now available for BIG BROTHER CANADA –

TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today that, following a deal with Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of media and entertainment powerhouse Banijay Entertainment, it will bring future seasons of BIG BROTHER USA to Canadian audiences beginning Summer 2027. With the acquisition of the US series, Bell Media also announced it has ordered a new season of BIG BROTHER CANADA for Crave and CTV.

From Entourage, the team behind French-language Québécois series, BIG BROTHER CÉLÉBRITÉS, and produced in association with Crave and CTV, BIG BROTHER CANADA is set to begin production Spring 2027 in Montréal. Canadian TV personality Andrea Bain, co-host of CTV's THE SOCIAL, is confirmed as the host for the new season, with casting details to be announced at a later date.

"BIG BROTHER is one of the most iconic and beloved formats around the world and we are thrilled to have it take up residency at Bell Media," said Justin Stockman, VP, Global Content, Bell Media. "Further strengthening our alliance with our production partners at Entourage and distribution partner at Banijay Rights, we look forward to delivering Canadian audiences more of the eventful and unforgettable competitive social gameplay they love with a new season of BIG BROTHER CANADA."

"Big Brother is a global phenomenon that continues to embed deep roots with local audiences. Continuing our long-standing partnership with Bell Media, we're thrilled to bring back this renowned superbrand to Canada which will be a brilliant way to showcase the country's culture and personality," added Jane Rimer, SVP Canada, Banijay Rights, who negotiated the agreement.

With the order of BIG BROTHER CANADA, Bell Media also acquires the Canadian series' back catalogue, with 12 seasons to be available to stream on Crave, joining the extensive collection of French-language series, BIG BROTHER CÉLÉBRITÉS. The French-language series has established itself as a fan-favourite since its debut in 2021, following a deal with Banijay Rights, spawning yearly specials and a successful spin-off. Season 6 of BIG BROTHER CÉLÉBRITÉS on Noovo was the #1 original reality series of Winter 2026 and was the most-streamed show in French on Crave in the same period, amassing nearly 4.7 million views on Crave and Noovo.ca combined.

One of the world's most iconic and successful reality television franchises, BIG BROTHER first hit screens 26 years ago in the Netherlands in 1999. Since its debut, over 600 series of the show have aired around the world in 70 markets. The format continues to make a splash globally, with prime-time success in the UK, Australia, Germany and Brazil; long-running versions airing consistently in the US and Italy since 2000; six regional versions each year in India; and a new adaptation in Malta. BIG BROTHER, a Banijay Entertainment format, is one of the powerhouse's top three formats and has maintained huge popularity globally, airing in 27 territories last year.

For Entourage, Eric Young and Nathalie Brigitte Bustos are Executive Producers, Mathieu Ouellet is Showrunner; and France Racine is Producer. For Bell Media, Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Alexis McLaren is Production Executive, Original Programming; Danielle Pearson is Senior Production Executive, Original Programming; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice-President, Global Content, Bell Media.

About Entourage

Entourage is a Montreal-based company that was founded in 2007 by its current president, Eric Young. The company specializes in creating, producing and selling live entertainment and television content, as well as managing and representing well-known artists. Over the past several years, Entourage's Television and Film division has become famous for producing various TV shows, including THE TRAITORS CANADA and the Quebec version of BIG BROTHER CÉLÉBRITÉS. Their diverse projects aim to entertain, captivate, move and/or educate audiences from all backgrounds. Moreover, Entourage Spectacle has been the top entertainment producer in Quebec for several years, with over 1000 performances and events held annually in Quebec. Their agile business model makes them a crucial leader in Quebec's cultural scene.

About Banijay Rights

Leading global distributor, Banijay Rights, represents a world-class, multi-genre portfolio of more than 225,000 hours of standout programming. Handling the distribution for media and entertainment powerhouse, Banijay Entertainment, the division specializes in the exploitation of premium scripted and non-scripted brands to broadcasters worldwide.

Representing quality, excellence and experience in the business of linear and non-linear television and ancillary activity across all platforms, Banijay Rights' catalogue encompasses a host of top titles from Banijay's 130+ in-house labels, and a number of third-party producers, spanning drama, comedy, entertainment, factual, reality, family, formats and theatrical.

Delivering high-quality IP, which was born locally and travels globally, the distributor offers the best stories told the best way. Its landmark brands include Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Peaky Blinders, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Grantchester, Deal or No Deal, Home and Away, Mr Bean and Black Mirror.

Built on independence, creative freedom, entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, Banijay Rights operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Payne.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes leading Canadian-owned streamer, Crave; Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brands, CTV News and Noovo Info; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading audio app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. Bell Media is majority owner of global content distributor, Sphere Abacus, and is partner in Sphere Media, Blink49 Studios, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers.

Bell Media delivers end-to-end advertising through the Bell Marketing Platform, powered by Bell First Party Data, helping brands plan smarter, activate seamlessly, and measure campaigns to drive real business outcomes at scale. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. 1Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

SOURCE Bell Media

For more information: Jesse Wanagas, CTV Networks, [email protected]