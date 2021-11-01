– Available starting today, Bell DSP leverages premium data to enable Canadian advertisers to deliver smarter campaigns with measureable business results –

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Bell Media today announced the launch of Bell DSP, available now to Canadian advertisers and agencies, delivering a world class programmatic marketplace to facilitate new and easier media buying capabilities. Bell DSP allows the advertising community to leverage Bell's privacy compliant first party data to discover and activate on Bell Media's premium digital inventory, as well as the inventory on the open market across multiple formats including digital video, connected TV, and audio.

"With Bell DSP now available to the Canadian advertising community, our customers have the ability to directly access our data and inventory like never before," said Perry MacDonald, VP, Advertising Sales and Partnerships, Bell Media. "Bell DSP allows Canadian advertisers to leverage the full strength of our first-party and third-party data – enabling customers to target the audiences they want – while pairing it with our own premium digital inventory, as well as inventory on the open market."

Bell DSP delivers increased automation and discoverability to facilitate easier media buying – supported by a dedicated, Canadian sales, product, and support team. Leveraging best-in-class first-party and privacy-compliant data from Bell, combined with industry leading geo-demographic data from Environics, the platform also offers advertising partners the ability to bring their own data. With access to exclusive and premium inventory from Bell Media, Bell DSP allows for cross device targeting capabilities through device graph data, and direct segment push capabilities from Bell Analytics.

