– Launching soon, Crave expands its reach to Amazon Prime members –

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today that it has reached an agreement with Amazon to make its best-in-class streaming service, Crave, available on Prime Video Channels in Canada. Launching soon, Crave's Premium, ad-free plan will be offered directly to Amazon customers through their Prime Video account.

A subscription to Crave, the largest Canadian-owned streamer, gives subscribers access to the largest, bilingual entertainment offering in Canada, and includes: HBO and Max Originals including TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY and THE WHITE LOTUS; the DC universe; the Wizarding World of Harry Potter; blockbuster-movies; iconic library series such as FRIENDS and THE OFFICE; big-buzz series like THE TRAITORS, LOVE ISLAND, and RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE; an ever-growing, award-winning slate of Crave Originals including CANADA'S DRAG RACE, SHORESY, LITTLE BIRD; more than 11,000 hours of French content; and more.

New programming on the horizon includes: Season 2 of HBO's HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (coming summer 2024), and HBO's six-episode limited series THE REGIME, starring Kate Winslet (premiering March 3); Crave Original comedy series THE TRADES, from the producers of TRAILER PARK BOYS (coming spring 2024); and new French series, IN MEMORIAM (coming spring 2024).

"We're thrilled to be joining with Amazon to expand the reach of Crave," said Sean Cohan, President, Bell Media. "Making Crave available to as many Canadians as possible, on the service and device of their choosing, is a top priority for Bell Media."

With this additional service, Crave subscribers have more choice and easier access to premium programming on a variety of platforms, including: Crave.ca; digital media players including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, select LG Smart TVs, select Samsung Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, and Xbox One. For full details about Crave platforms and plans, visit Crave.ca/subscribe or your television service provider.

